GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE strongly condemns attempt to target residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms UAE’s solidarity with the Russian President

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE strongly condemns attempt to target residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai celebrates global sports leaders at Mohammed bin Rashid International Sports Award

Dubai honours sports icons including Djokovic, Pacquiao

1h ago2m read
Archive image of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler orders urgent homes for Al Madam woman

2m read
Dubai hosts World Sports Summit with 1,500 global leaders

Dubai and FIFA launch new Dubai-FIFA Global Award

2m read
How Dubai is prepping for a record New Year’s Eve 2026

How Dubai is prepping for a record New Year’s Eve 2026

2m read