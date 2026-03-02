GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohamed and Putin speak amid regional tensions

Leaders emphasise dialogue and diplomacy following Iranian attacks

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Monday from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and several Arab countries, as well as the serious security and military developments in the region and their impact on regional and international peace and stability.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Putin called for an immediate halt to the military escalation to avoid any widening of the conflict, emphasising the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in addressing issues.

