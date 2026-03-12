GOLD/FOREX
UAE warns against fake videos falsely linked to the country

Public Prosecution urges residents to verify information before sharing online

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The UAE Public Prosecution has identified misleading and unlawful content circulating on social media platforms, including videos and scenes that occurred outside the country but were falsely attributed to the UAE, a senior prosecutor said.

Khalid Al Madhani, Attorney General of the Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cyber Crimes, said authorities had recently monitored several pieces of content being shared online that contained inaccurate or misleading information.

“In the current circumstances, and with the spread of misleading content and inaccurate news across digital platforms, it is essential to verify information before sharing it,” Al Madhani was quoted by Emarat Al Youm.

He stressed that relying on official sources and verifying the accuracy of information are fundamental pillars in protecting society and safeguarding security and stability. Responsibility in the digital space, he added, is a shared duty that requires awareness and commitment from all users.

The UAE Public Prosecution reiterated its awareness message to the public that “information is a responsibility and spreading rumours is a crime”, warning against publishing or circulating unverified claims, particularly those that contradict official announcements issued through authorised government platforms.

Al Madhani also urged social media users to obtain information from trusted and official sources and cautioned against fabricating videos or adding misleading audio effects to visual content and falsely attributing them to events inside the country.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to ethical and professional standards in media activity, particularly during periods of heightened sensitivity. Anyone publishing content through websites or social media platforms, he said, must act responsibly and avoid becoming a channel for information that could harm the country’s security or stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
