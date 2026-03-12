Public Prosecution urges residents to verify information before sharing online
Dubai: The UAE Public Prosecution has identified misleading and unlawful content circulating on social media platforms, including videos and scenes that occurred outside the country but were falsely attributed to the UAE, a senior prosecutor said.
Khalid Al Madhani, Attorney General of the Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cyber Crimes, said authorities had recently monitored several pieces of content being shared online that contained inaccurate or misleading information.
“In the current circumstances, and with the spread of misleading content and inaccurate news across digital platforms, it is essential to verify information before sharing it,” Al Madhani was quoted by Emarat Al Youm.
He stressed that relying on official sources and verifying the accuracy of information are fundamental pillars in protecting society and safeguarding security and stability. Responsibility in the digital space, he added, is a shared duty that requires awareness and commitment from all users.
The UAE Public Prosecution reiterated its awareness message to the public that “information is a responsibility and spreading rumours is a crime”, warning against publishing or circulating unverified claims, particularly those that contradict official announcements issued through authorised government platforms.
Al Madhani also urged social media users to obtain information from trusted and official sources and cautioned against fabricating videos or adding misleading audio effects to visual content and falsely attributing them to events inside the country.
He emphasised the importance of adhering to ethical and professional standards in media activity, particularly during periods of heightened sensitivity. Anyone publishing content through websites or social media platforms, he said, must act responsibly and avoid becoming a channel for information that could harm the country’s security or stability.