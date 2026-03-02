GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Drone interception in Ras Al Khaimah causes debris fall

No injuries reported as authorities respond to the incident in Al Hamra Village

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo: Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah.
File photo: Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah: Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said they responded on Tuesday morning to an incident in the Al Hamra Village area after debris fell following the successful interception of an Iranian drone by air defence systems.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.

The public has been urged to rely on official state sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

The incident comes as the UAE continues to monitor regional developments and maintain a high level of preparedness, with air defence systems in operation to protect the country’s territory and ensure the safety of residents.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAERas Al KhaimahIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo: Skyline view of Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Drone intercepted, debris strikes high-rise

1m read
File picture of drone delivery routes marked out for the Keeta services in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

'Drone deliveries can ease peak-hour traffic in Dubai'

3m read
Artworks from RAK Art Festival

Time-travel with RAK Art Festival and heritage

4m read
Delivered as part of the Ras Al Khaimah Art initiative under the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the festival is more than a seasonal highlight

Inside RAK Art Festival 2026: Dates and info

4m read