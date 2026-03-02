No injuries reported as authorities respond to the incident in Al Hamra Village
Ras Al Khaimah: Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said they responded on Tuesday morning to an incident in the Al Hamra Village area after debris fell following the successful interception of an Iranian drone by air defence systems.
No injuries were reported, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.
The public has been urged to rely on official state sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.
The incident comes as the UAE continues to monitor regional developments and maintain a high level of preparedness, with air defence systems in operation to protect the country’s territory and ensure the safety of residents.
