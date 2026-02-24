Drone deliveries expected to ease peak-hour traffic in Dubai communities

Shifting short trips to air can cut peak congestion, speed up deliveries: Keeta Drone GM
Dubai: Drone delivery could start to change how Dubai residents experience traffic in their own neighbourhoods, particularly during peak hours, according to a senior executive at Keeta Drone.
While the technology will not replace traditional couriers, the company says moving a slice of short, high-frequency trips into the air could ease pressure where roads are most congested.
“If drone delivery scaled meaningfully across dense urban clusters, it could help remove a portion of congestion from roads,” said Junwei Yang, General Manager of Keeta Drone. He said the biggest impact would not be on highways, but in residential zones where delivery vehicles tend to cluster at the same times of day.
Yang said even diverting a modest share of short-haul orders could reduce traffic buildup in high-demand areas such as housing communities, schools, and public spaces. Drones bypass roads entirely, flying directly between points and crossing water bodies and creeks that often force vehicles onto longer routes.
“By operating directly across water bodies, creeks, and delivering right into school campuses and public parks, without relying on road networks, drone delivery has the potential to reduce vehicle clustering and localised traffic buildup,” he said. For residents, that could translate into fewer delivery vans circulating through neighbourhood streets during peak periods.
Keeta Drone is positioning the technology as a supplement rather than a substitute for existing delivery services. Yang stressed that drone delivery is not intended to replace drivers or eliminate jobs, but to expand overall capacity as demand for instant delivery continues to rise.
“The goal is to serve as a capacity supplement, providing users with differentiated services and creating more service options,” he said. Yang added that the shift could also generate new employment opportunities tied to drone operations and supporting systems.
Over time, Keeta expects a meaningful share of deliveries to move into the air. “We expect 10% to 15% of instant delivery orders globally will ultimately be transported by air in the future,” Yang said, describing it as a long-term evolution rather than a rapid disruption.
Speed remains one of the most immediate benefits for consumers. Yang said most drone deliveries today are completed within 15 to 30 minutes from door to door, with preparation time at the merchant often accounting for much of the wait.
Once dispatched, the advantage becomes clear. “The drone follows a direct point-to-point air corridor, including over key road networks,” he said. During rush hours, that direct routing allows deliveries to avoid traffic jams, accidents, and road diversions that slow down vehicles on the ground.
Yang said Dubai offers conditions that few global cities can match when it comes to scaling drone delivery. He pointed to progressive aviation regulation led by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, alongside smart-city infrastructure that supports real-world testing.
“The emirate combines strong public-private coordination with clear zoning and a controlled airspace environment,” he said. That combination, he added, allows companies to pilot low-altitude logistics in live urban settings rather than isolated test zones.
Dubai’s population also plays a role. Yang said the city’s diverse and globally connected residents have shown consistent openness to new technologies, creating a receptive environment for responsible innovation.
With strong government backing for advanced mobility and sustainability initiatives, Yang said Dubai offers a faster route from pilot projects to commercial deployment than most smart cities. For residents, the impact would be felt less in futuristic headlines and more in everyday life—shorter waits for orders and fewer delivery vehicles crowding local streets.