Donald Trump criticises alleged Ukraine attack on Putin residence

Zelensky denies drone strike as tensions rise during diplomatic push

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by US President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.
AFP

Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence - which Kyiv denies - saying it was "not the right time," amid talks to end Moscow's invasion.

"You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, adding that he was "very angry about it."

"It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that."

Zelensky denies drone attack

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Monday of trying to undermine US-led diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, after Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking Vladimir Putin's residence.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team," Zelensky said on social media.

"This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war," he added.

AmericaUkraine

