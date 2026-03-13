Discover Luxurious Eid Getaways: From desert retreats to beachfront escapes

A curated guide to Eid staycations, dining and family breaks across the UAE
With over 412 modern and spacious rooms and suites, this venue offers a comfortable staycation, providing a relaxing atmosphere and city views that make you feel like home away from home. The day starts with a buffet breakfast at the all-day dining grill house, Embers Dubai, or Vana Nana Coffee & Eatery for a quick snack. Take advantage of the 24/7 room service. Enjoy an early check-in and late check-out, access to all hotel facilities, including its newly revamped pool deck.
Offer: Room rate starts from Dh390 per night, 50 per cent off on the second room for families, throughout Ramadan.
Call: 04 332 0000
This venue is the perfect place to slow down, enjoy a longer stay, and find peaceful moments of connection in the world’s largest sand desert. This ancient desert fortress features expansive dunes and palm-lined oases, offering private pool villas, wellness spaces, and dining experiences that truly immerse guests in the spirit of the Liwa Desert. During your stay, enjoy traditional dishes, festive specialities, and shared celebration at Al Falaj.
Offer: Half board room rates start from Dh2,430 per night, with tailored experiences available throughout Ramadan and Eid From 20 to 24 March, Eid dining at Al Falaj, Dh495 per person - from 6.30 to 10.30pm, be a part of the Eid programme at Ezba, the resort’s cultural centre, on 21 March from 3.30 to 6.30pm Dh150 per adult, with children under 13 years welcomed complimentary, the experience offers a deeper look into Emirati heritage through wildlife encounters, storytelling, and cultural education.
Also, visit Anantara Spa from 19 to 25 March 2026, book a Royal Hammam (Dh1,300, 120 minutes) receive 20 per cent off any additional wellness activity.
Call: 02 895 8700
This idyllic island escape, a distinctive beach resort experience nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, against the sparkling Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s shimmering skyline, is perfect for those who appreciate the finer moments. Enjoy exclusive resident rates, elevated comforts, bespoke savings, and the promise of a beautifully upgraded staycation experience.
Offer: starting from Dh649, from now until 31 March, includes breakfast at Palm Kitchen, Standard Wi-Fi, guaranteed early check-in from 12pm and guaranteed late check-out till 15pm, 20 per cent savings on food and beverages, 20 per cent savings at the Spa, 20 per cent saving on laundry services, upgrade to the next category on arrival, subject to availability, valid Emirates ID is required at the time of check-in to avail this offer.
Call: 04275 4444
This urban-lifestyle destination is perfect for a family Eid getaway. Explore the modern attractions and Dubai’s most vibrant beachfront destination. Unwind in the Superior rooms with private terraces, complete with the signature Little Birds amenities. Wake up to a generous international breakfast buffet each morning, with the added indulgence of a complimentary lunch or dinner buffet during the stay. Families may also choose to enjoy a lavish Eid lunch buffet, celebrating the occasion with local favourites, authentic Arabic specialities, and a generous international spread.
Offer: Superior rooms start from Dh950 per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner for a family of two adults and a child below 11 years - valid for a minimum two-night stay for two adults and two children, available until the 31 May, children below six years stay and dine complimentary, while children aged six to eleven stay complimentary and dine at 50 per cent discount.
Call: 04 449 8888
UAE residents can enjoy a relaxing resort getaway at three properties: JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court. JA Palm Tree Court is a nature-inspired retreat surrounded by tropical greenery and beachfront living. JA Beach Hotel is a family favourite, featuring large lawns, expansive pools, and a lively atmosphere. JA Lake View Hotel adds a modern touch, offering views of the championship nine-hole golf course and activities that range from sun-soaked mornings to lively evenings, with diverse dining options. With comfortable, modern rooms, these destinations blend leisure, connection, and discovery seamlessly —ideal for celebrating the Eid break in comfort and style.
Offer: Available on stays until 30 April, includes: up to 30 per cent savings on stays for JA DISCOVERY members; kids under 12 years stay and dine complimentary; complimentary daily breakfast, Dh300 daily dining credit; 20 per cent savings on beverages and spa treatments; 30 per cent savings on sports activities and the shooting range; early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability; valid Emirates ID required at check-in; daily dining credits must be used during the stay
Call: 04 814 5500
Take a moment to reconnect in a peaceful seaside setting on Pearl Jumeira, surrounded by the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf. This retreat offers comfort and meaningful time with loved ones, perfect for a quiet family break or restorative wellness during the holiday season. Wake up to stunning sea views and the soothing sound of waves in spacious rooms, suites, and private villas designed for relaxation. Enjoy tranquil mornings by the water and leisurely afternoons in open spaces, where every detail encourages rest and reconnection.
Offer:30 per cent off the best available rate across all accommodation categories; daily buffet breakfast at Café Nikki; 20 per cent off food and beverages, including at the newly opened Maison Mer—a tranquil, seaside dining experience with breathtaking sea views; 20 per cent off at the Beach Club; 30 per cent off treatments at Nikki Spa; Unlimited access to Tone Gym, swimming pools, and the private beach, exclusive offer for UAE residents upon presentation of Emirates ID - also available during the Eid Al Fitr holidays (expected to begin on 19 March, 2026).
Call: 04 376 6000
Nestled on the serene shores of Dubai Creek, this family venue is the ideal spring destination, offering experiences for everyone. Families enjoy beach access and redeemable food and drink, creating a blend of relaxation and fun. Kids can take part in activities such as Bubble Water Zumba, Beach Bingo, Treasure Hunts, and Kids’ Mixology sessions, as well as the Little Bakers Workshop. These curated experiences promise laughter-filled days and memorable family moments by the water.
Offer: Sunbeds Price: weekdays: Dh200 per adult, Dh100 per child; weekdays: Dh250 per adult, Dh125 per child; *Fully redeemable on food & beverages, from 9 – 20 March, 9 am – sunset.
Call: 04 602 1105
This exciting Kids Spring Camp is perfectly suited for children aged 4 to 12 years. The two-week camp features Kids Yoga, Wake-Up Zumba, hands-on workshops such as Sand Art, Mask Making, Mandala Making, Diamond Painting, Colour by Numbers and Crafty Hands, and the daily supervised swimming lessons at the resort pool. The other engaging group activities include board games, snakes and ladders, chess, puzzle challenges, quiz time, donut decoration and face painting, fostering teamwork, creativity and joyful interaction among participants.
Offer: Dh165 per day for in-house guests and members and Dh185 for non-members, while weekly participation is Dh620 for in-house guests and members and Dh700 for non-members. A full two-week programme, Dh1,200 for in-house guests and members, and Dh1,320 for non-members, from Monday to Sunday, from 9:30am to 3pm. Campers also enjoy a daily lunch buffet at Al Dhiyafa Restaurant between 12.30pm and 1.30pm
Call: 04 399 5000
Experience the comfort of extended living in the heart of Dubai by choosing spacious studio and one-bedroom serviced apartments. The exclusive Long Term Stay Offer is designed for guests seeking space, flexibility, and the convenience of serviced apartment living.
Offer: Starting from Dh5,999, flat 50 per cent discount on laundry, flat 20 per cent discount on all food & beverage outlets, full access to Bodylines fitness & wellness club with a temperature controlled, swimming pool and a fitness center, 20 per cent discount on massage services in the hotel, twice a week housekeeping service, complimentary one parking space and high speed internet.
Call: 054 307 3188
Indulge in a refined staycation with tranquil island surroundings and the elegance of French art de vivre. Designed exclusively for UAE residents, this limited offer invites you to unwind, savour, and linger a little longer.
Offer: start from Dh799, daily breakfast served at the hotel restaurant, complimentary room upgrade, subject to availability at the time of arrival, late check out until 4pm, subject to availability, 50 per cent savings on treatments of 60min and above, 25 per cent savings on à la carte dining across restaurants within the resort per stay.
Call: 04 455 6677
Atlantis The Palm is offering families and visitors a welcome break during the school holidays with complimentary access to two of its most popular attractions. Guests can spend the day exploring Aquaventure World, the world’s largest water park, with its record-breaking slides and one-kilometre private beach, or discover marine life at The Lost Chambers Aquarium. The initiative offers residents and travellers a chance to relax, recharge and enjoy time together during an unsettled period for the region.
Offer: Complimentary access to Aquaventure World and The Lost Chambers Aquarium; limited daily tickets available; up to four tickets per booking; reservations must be made in advance online; valid from March 10–22.
Call: 04 426 1000
Gather your family and friends this festive season for an indulgent culinary journey featuring Biryani Ki Shaam. This signature dum biryani feast brings together the rich and diverse heritage of India’s most iconic dish, served as a festive centrepiece of the table in a grand clay pot for sharing among family and friends, symbolising togetherness, blessings, and celebration.
Offer: Dh400 for 4 guests, from 19th - 20th March, from 12pm - 11.30pm.
Call: 04 438 4001
Enjoy a relaxed Poolside BBQ Weekend in the casual yet elevated settings of this venue. Gather with family and friends, combining poolside leisure with vibrant Eid Al-Fitr dining set in the heart of Dubai. Delight in BBQ Levantine classics from the coals with premium mixed grills, fresh salads, and seasonal sides, complemented by refreshing beverages and laid-back lounge vibes.
Offer: A la carte menu from Dh80, on 21 and 22 March, from 1 to 8pm.
Call: 04 281 4111
Gather your loved ones at the place for a festive Eid Gala Dinner, featuring an expansive buffet curated to suit every palate. The evening combines delectable live cooking stations, international flavours, traditional favourites, a kids’ station, and an abundant dessert selection, creating a warm, celebratory atmosphere for families and friends alike. Open to in-house and outside guests, this experience can be booked as part of a staycation or reserved separately for those wishing to join the celebration for the evening.
Offer: Dh350 per person, 2nd day of Eid Al Fitr.
Call: 04 814 5604
Set in the heart of Khalifa City, this venue offers a warm, welcoming ambience for families to gather and create cherished memories during the festive season. Indulge in a lavish buffet at both lunch and dinner, featuring the rich flavours of Arabic and international cuisine, an exceptional spread of traditional Eid favourites, and vibrant live cooking stations where chefs prepare dishes fresh to order, all promising a memorable culinary journey for every palate.
Offer: Lunch Dh225 for adult and Dh90 per kid; Dinner Dh275 for adult and Dh120 per kid, on 1st day of Eid.
Call: 02 201 4131
Spend unhurried time with the people you love during Eid break that reminds all to focus on shared tables and cherished moments. Enjoy a festive Eid Lunch Buffet, served over three joyful days, for both in-house and visiting guests offering a generous spread that blends authentic Arabic favourites with international comfort.
Offer: Dh135 per adult, Dh70 per child (6–12 years), children aged 0–5 dine with our compliments, all three days of Eid, 12.30 to 4pm.
Call: 04 293 3270
Enjoy an elevated experience with an abundant spread of premium dishes, live cooking stations, and festive favourites, all coming together in a warm, celebratory setting.
From flavourful regional classics to international highlights and irresistible desserts, it’s an evening designed for sharing, indulgence and joyful moments with family and friends.
Offer: Dh225, from 6.30 - 11pm, 2nd day of Eid Al Fitr.
Call: 04 814 5555