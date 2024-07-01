Dubai: “It's very clear that AI is going to impact every industry. I think that every nation needs to make sure that AI is a part of their national strategy,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, said back in 2018. Well, here in the UAE, AI is a key part of government plans, and it is even being used to improve public services.

AI is the future, and it is going to change the job market. That is why many local universities are now offering degrees in Artificial Intelligence (AI) – from bachelor’s programmes to PhDs. You can even specialise in AI through computer science degrees, making your overall skill set in demand for the future.

Here is a list of UAE universities offering them, according to the UAE's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications

Where to study AI in UAE

1. Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI): This graduate-level research university offers specialised Master's and PhD programmes in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

2. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: This French and English-speaking university provides a Bachelor's in Mathematics with a specialisation in Data Science for AI.

3. Abu Dhabi University: The largest private university in the UAE offers a BSc in Computer Engineering with an AI concentration and a BSc in Computer Science.

4. New York University Abu Dhabi (NYU Abu Dhabi): This university offers a BSc in Computer Engineering and BSc in Computer Science, preparing you for advanced studies or research careers.

5. Khalifa University: Known for its science and engineering programmes, Khalifa University offers a BSc in Computer Engineering and BSc in Computer Science, along with an MSc in Computer Science.

6. The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU): The UAE's first comprehensive university provides a BSc in Computer Engineering and BSc in Computer Science, with a minor in Artificial Intelligence available.

7. Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (BSc in Computing Security)

8. American University of Sharjah (BSc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science and MS in Computer Science)

9. University of Sharjah (BSc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science and MS in Computer Science)

10. University of Birmingham Dubai (Offers a dedicated BSc in AI and Computer Science)

11. University of Wollongong in Dubai (BSc in Computer Science and Engineering Computers)

12. American University in Dubai (Offers a BSc in Computer Science)

13. British University in Dubai (Offers a BSc in AI and PhD in Commputer Science)

14. University of Dubai (BSc in Computer Science)

15. Al Ain University (BSc in Computer Science and Computing Engineering)

16. Ajman University (Offers an MSc in AI)

17. American University in Ras Al Khaimah (Offers BSc degrees in AI, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science)

18. Canadian University Dubai (BSc in Computer Science)

19. Al Ghurair University (BSc in Computer Engineering and Science)

20. American University of the Emirates Dubai (BSc in Computer Science)

21. Middlesex University Dubai (BSc in Robotics and MS in Robotics)

Shorter education options

If you are interested in a shorter course and want to master AI prompts, you can also register your interest for Dubai’s ‘One Million Prompters’ programme, which aims to create one million AI prompters in the next three years. To know more, click here.