Dubai: The last month of the year is going to give plenty of time for children to unwind with only eight school days expected for many schools in the UAE.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi schools – 8 school days in December
With December starting on a Sunday, the first days of school would have been December 2 and 3. But both these days will be a school holiday, as they fall on Union Day.
So, children will have a break from November 30 (Saturday) all the way up to December 3 (Tuesday).
After the long weekend, children will return to school on December 4 (Wednesday), with just three days of school that week.
After that, they will only have another week (five days) of school, from December 9 to December 13, as winter breaks are expected to start from Monday, December 16 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Sharjah – 10 school days in December
While students in Sharjah get a four-day school week, with Friday also being a weekend, this will not necessarily translate to fewer school days in December, compared to other emirates.
This is because as per the school calendar released by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the winter break for Sharjah schools will start from December 23, making the total number of schools days go up to 10 for the month.