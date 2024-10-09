So, children will have a break from November 30 (Saturday) all the way up to December 3 (Tuesday).

After the long weekend, children will return to school on December 4 (Wednesday), with just three days of school that week.

After that, they will only have another week (five days) of school, from December 9 to December 13, as winter breaks are expected to start from Monday, December 16 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah – 10 school days in December

While students in Sharjah get a four-day school week, with Friday also being a weekend, this will not necessarily translate to fewer school days in December, compared to other emirates.