What is the Golden Visa for educators?

The Golden Visa is a renewable, 10-year residency that allows qualified educators to live and work in Dubai for an extended period. This also includes the ability to sponsor family members. To apply, educators must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the KHDA.

When can you apply for the Golden Visa?

Applications for the Golden Visa will open on October 15, 2024, for educators who meet the eligibility criteria. According to KHDA, schools and universities will be able to nominate eligible educators from mid-October until mid-December every year.

Who is eligible?

Educators working in early childhood centres (ECCs), schools, and higher education institutions (HEIs) may qualify based on their academic achievements, contributions to innovation in education, and efforts to raise educational standards in their institutions. Positive impacts on the community and contributions to students' academic progress are also key factors. The following groups are eligible to apply:

• Principals and leaders of private schools in Dubai.

• Managers of private early childhood centres.

• Academic heads of higher education institutions licensed by KHDA.

• Teachers from private schools and ECCs in Dubai.

• Full-time faculty members at KHDA-licensed higher education institutions.

How to apply for a Dubai Golden Visa for educators

1. Getting started:

• Get nominated by your institution - If you are interested in applying for a Golden Visa, talk to your school or institution's head. They will assess your eligibility and submit your nomination to the KHDA if you meet the criteria.



• Document submission - You will need to provide original documents that support your application. The specific documents required will depend on your category, and KHDA will inform you of what you need to submit. You will be requested to provide supporting documents during the later stages of the process.

2. Nomination submission:

• Internal review - Your institution will form a committee to review your application and ensure you meet the Golden Visa requirements.



• KHDA submission - If your institution approves you, they will submit your application to the KHDA through their online platform.



• KHDA review and notification - The KHDA will review your application, coordinate with relevant authorities, and notify you of the outcome.

3. Apply for the visa:

• Apply for Golden Visa - Once your nomination is approved, you will receive a message instructing you to apply for the Golden Visa through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFAD).



• Visa costs - You will be responsible for covering the visa costs unless your institution agrees to pay on your behalf.



• Timeline - The entire application process typically takes 45 working days from the time all required documentation is submitted and approved.

Eligibility criteria for principals, ECC managers, and academic heads

1. Qualifications:

o For higher education institutions: Must hold an advanced degree (PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications.

2. Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) Rating:

o Must have improved the school’s DSIB rating to ‘Good’ or higher, and maintained or further improved this rating.

3. Research contributions (for higher education institutions):

o Must provide evidence of published research in reputable journals, research grants, consultative reports, or creative work.

4. Student success:

o Evidence of improved academic outcomes and graduation rates.

5. Leadership and feedback:

o Positive feedback from students, parents, and staff about leadership and the school environment.

6. Recognition and awards:

o Must have received a prestigious education award or recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships.

7. Community work:

o Demonstrated contribution to the wider community through educational initiatives, partnerships, or social projects.

Eligibility criteria for teachers and faculty

1. Qualifications:

o Advanced degrees (PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant qualifications for higher education faculty.

2. Professional excellence:

o Must be nominated by the principal, with board approval.

o Evidence of student success in exams, with positive feedback from students, parents, and school leadership.

3. Research contributions:

o Faculty members must provide evidence of published research, grants, or creative work.

4. Support for key student groups:

o Demonstrated success in improving the academic performance of Emirati students and supporting students of determination.

5. Recognition and awards:

o Must have received national or international education awards, such as the Hamdan Award or Global Teacher Prize.

6. Community involvement:

o Must have contributed to educational or social initiatives that benefit the school community or the wider society.

Required documents

These are some of the documents that you may be required to submit: