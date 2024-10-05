Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Saturday ordered granting the special long-term visas to distinguished teachers.

The initiative, which follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, comes in celebration of World Teachers’ Day, which falls on October 5 annually.

Who can get the golden visa? The golden visa, which offers long-term residency in the UAE, is part of Dubai’s strategy to attract and retain educational talent. Teachers in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions will be eligible, based on their academic excellence and the transformative impact they have made in education.

Criteria include student outcomes, feedback from the educational community, and contributions to enhancing the quality of education in Dubai.

More details about the criteria for granting a Golden Visa to distinguished teachers and educators in Dubai can be found on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s official website, khda.gov.ae



The move aims to recognise educators who have made significant contributions to the private education sector in Dubai and played an essential role in shaping the future of the emirate. It also comes in line with Dubai Education Strategy 2033, which stress the need for inspiring educators whose expertise and dedication foster the development of students, contributing to Dubai’s global competitiveness.

In a statement, Sheikh Hamdan said: “On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, we congratulate all teachers and educators, emphasising their fundamental role in shaping the future. We believe in their mission and their contribution to building minds and nurturing generations. Today, we celebrate their achievements, which shape the present and lay the foundation for tomorrow.”

He added: “Teachers are the source of inspiration for today’s generations and tomorrow’s leaders, and their contributions support Dubai’s development journey, reaffirming our commitment to investing in human capital.”

The decision showcases the UAE’s deep respect for teachers and its commitment to promoting the status of the educational profession. This follows similar efforts across the country, such as the establishment of ‘Emirati Day for Education’ on February 28, as directed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to honour all those involved in education.

The initiative also aims to create a new incentive for attracting educational talent and expertise to Dubai, encouraging them to work locally and internationally from the city.