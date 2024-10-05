Internships might just be the new degree — at least according to the experts who took the stage at the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 currently underway at the H Dubai Hotel and running through Sunday. As strategic internships, networking, and key career moves dominated the panel discussion titled Your Career Blueprint: Leveraging Strategic Internships, Networking and Key Career Moves', Dr. Mohamed Abdulkhaleq Bamatraf, Director of Industry Relations Middle East at Global Business Studies (GBS) Dubai, and Prof. Dr. Michael Gallimore, Head of De Montfort University Dubai, laid out the blueprint for students aiming to break into today’s competitive job market.

“It’s our responsibility from day one to show students the importance of internships,” says Dr Bamatraf. He explains that at GBS Dubai, they’ve introduced 'Industry Day' every Thursday, where students get a real-world taste of the job market through internships and networking opportunities. This initiative helps students engage with the world beyond the classroom, giving them a significant advantage in securing a job post-graduation.

Prof. Gallimore, with his extensive experience in academia, concurs. "A student’s academic journey is only a small part of becoming career-ready. What’s equally, if not more important, are soft skills, behaviors, and attitudes," he claims. At De Montfort University Dubai, they’ve partnered with industry professionals to design a roadmap for students, guiding them from their first module to more formal experiences like internships. “The sooner we start developing these skills, the better the results we see in graduates,” he adds.

But what happens when students have these skills — how do they effectively pitch themselves to future employers? Gallimore believes that networking and internships are key, but that’s not all. "It’s about what value you bring to relationships. Employers today want to know what a candidate can add to their organisation,” he explains.

From an employer's perspective, Bamatraf emphasises that companies are increasingly focused on attitude. “Knowledge can be built, but qualities like discipline, honesty, and teamwork are highly valued," he says, pointing out that having a degree is no longer enough. "Attitude and adaptability are what truly open doors."

And what about remote work — has it affected internships? While Bamatraf acknowledges that remote work has made internships more accessible globally, he believes that young students benefit more from in-person experiences, especially at the beginning of their careers. “Face-to-face interactions help develop crucial skills,” he says.

When asked about the role of social media, specifically LinkedIn, Gallimore is unequivocal: “LinkedIn is a powerful tool for professional networking, and many students have landed jobs through it.” He explains how his students were introduced to LinkedIn as part of a curriculum at De Montfort, and some secured employment directly through connections they made on the platform.

Yet, soft skills remain at the heart of employability. "Universities need to focus on building professional behaviors," Gallimore says, noting that these skills are often overlooked in traditional education. Internships, he believes, are a crucial way for students to immerse themselves in a professional environment, honing these all-important behaviors.

Mentorships also play a key role. Bamatraf explains that at GBS Dubai, students are encouraged to build their own mentor networks. "Many professionals continue to have mentors throughout their careers," he adds, noting that these relationships can be invaluable for career development.

So, is the traditional CV dead in today’s fast-paced, tech-savvy job market? "The CV isn’t dead, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle," says Bamatraf. “It gets you in the door, but your performance in interviews and how you fit into the company culture matter just as much.” He believes that showcasing networking and industry involvement on a CV is more likely to impress an employer than academic achievements alone.