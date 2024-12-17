Dubai: Prominent landmarks and information boards in Dubai, lit up to honour Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the grandson of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday, December 16.

The young Dubai ruling family member graduated from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom last week.

Videos posted by the Government of Dubai Media Office on their social media accounts, showed the congratulatory message displayed on Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and on information boards that are part of the intelligent traffic systems on Dubai roads.

During the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, marking the graduation of the Commissioning Course 241, on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed was awarded the prestigious ‘International Sword’ for the best international cadet, making him the fourth Emirati to receive this honour in the academy's history.