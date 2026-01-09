GOLD/FOREX
Education

UAE students to showcase robotics skills at FIRST Lego League competition

3,134 students across 395 school teams are expected to participate in the competition

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Supplied

Dubai: Young innovators from schools across the UAE will compete in designing and programming autonomous robots at the upcoming FIRST LEGO League, a prominent educational technology competition running throughout January and into early February.

The event, taking place in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah from January 10, is being organised by ATLAB, a Centena Group subsidiary, in partnership with FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and LEGO Education.

Approximately 3,134 students across 395 school teams are expected to participate in the competition, which offers practical applications of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics principles to address real-world challenges.

Supporting national vision

The initiative aligns with the UAE's strategic focus on developing technological capabilities and preparing a skilled workforce for the future economy.

"As the UAE pursues its national ambitions in artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation, programmes like FIRST LEGO League help turn these visions into reality," said Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of ATLAB. "Building strong STEM foundations across all educational levels isn't just about teaching technology, it's about shaping how young people think, collaborate, and solve meaningful problems."

He emphasised that such initiatives support the country's long-term strategies, including the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the We the UAE 2031 vision, which prioritize innovation and scientific advancement.

Two competitive categories

The competition features two distinct categories designed for different age groups.

Students aged 9 to 16 will participate in the Challenge category, applying engineering concepts, coding abilities, and strategic planning while working in teams under timed conditions. The Challenge finale is set for February 7.

Younger participants, aged 6 to 10, will join the Explore category, which introduces foundational STEM concepts through structured activities. Using the LEGO Education SPIKE Essential Set, these students will construct models, learn basic programming, and develop solutions to everyday problems while building teamwork and creative thinking skills. The Explore finale takes place on February 8.

