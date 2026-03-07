Why AI in education still needs human judgement

Fairness in education is delicate. Treating every student exactly the same does not always lead to fair outcomes. Some students need more time, different explanations, or additional support. An AI system that applies uniform rules without context may overlook these realities. Education requires flexibility, empathy, and understanding, qualities that no algorithm truly possesses. Another growing concern is over-reliance on automated tools. When a system suggests that a student is “at risk” or recommends a particular learning path, it can be tempting to accept the output without question. Over time, educators may begin to trust the system more than their own professional judgment. The danger is not that AI makes errors, but that humans stop asking whether those recommendations truly reflect the student in front of them.