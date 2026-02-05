Successful AI will become a natural part of everyday life

For AI to be universal, it must work equally well across languages, cultures and contexts, delivering the same level of accuracy, fluency and cultural nuance no matter who is using it or where. But openness goes beyond languages. For AI to be used comfortably by more people, it must be intuitive enough that it doesn’t require learning on the user’s part. People shouldn’t have to think about how to operate AI to benefit from it. That is why the best AI often stays in the background. The less visible AI becomes, the more universal the experience feels.