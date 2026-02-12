Trust became most valuable asset in technology in 2026

AI systems continue to move into core public and commercial services
Dubai: The most important development in technology this year will not be a new model or a faster chip, but a change in how progress itself is measured. As AI systems continue to move into core public and commercial services, the question is no longer whether they can perform, but whether they can be trusted to operate predictably, lawfully, and under clear human oversight. In many markets, this shift has become the defining condition for whether digital transformation can continue at scale.
This shift reflects the growing unease now shaping how advanced technologies are governed once they leave controlled pilots. Executives and policymakers increasingly point to data sovereignty, accountability, and auditability as the primary risks in AI adoption, outweighing concerns about model capability alone. International assessments, including the International AI Safety Report, reinforce this view, highlighting the challenges of managing personal data, cross-border deployment, and misuse in real-world environments.
The UAE has responded with clear direction. Building on regulatory frameworks like the UAE AI Charter, the Abu Dhabi Government launched a unified sovereign cloud environment capable of processing more than 11 million daily digital interactions across government services. The UAE Cybersecurity Council also increased enforcement against deepfake misuse. Meanwhile, the Dubai AI Seal certification programme required companies to demonstrate transparency and bias mitigation before deploying AI in critical sectors. So far, over 300 companies have applied for the certification, including 70+ international offices, proving that trust has become a practical requirement for participation in the country’s digital economy.
Trust in digital systems takes root when people know where their data is stored, how it is protected, and which rules govern its use. These conditions are established well before an AI system reaches a user. They are shaped by infrastructure choices that define jurisdiction, access, and operational control.
As AI moves from pilots into everyday services, uncertainty tends to surface around accountability. Who is responsible when systems behave unexpectedly? Which policies apply when data crosses environments? How is oversight maintained once models are deployed at scale? Infrastructure that sets clear boundaries helps resolve these questions in practice rather than in theory.
For example, governments deploying AI across licensing, benefits, or compliance services must ensure that data remains within defined jurisdictions, that access is auditable, and system behavior can be reviewed when outcomes are questioned. Without these foundations, even well-intentioned AI deployments can struggle to earn public confidence. When these controls are embedded into the environment itself, trust becomes a function of how the system operates day to day, rather than how it is described.
That is why sovereign cloud platforms designed around enforceable controls rather than abstract assurances are becoming increasingly critical. By embedding compliance into the architecture itself, the platform helps ensure that data residency, access rights, and operational oversight are not left to interpretation. These safeguards are visible in practice, giving enterprises and regulators confidence that critical workloads are managed within clear boundaries.
Many countries now share similar principles around responsible AI. The difference lies in how those principles are translated into operating models that can support real workloads, real users, and real consequences.
Experience from large-scale deployments shows that confidence grows when organizations have visibility into system behavior, clear audit trails across data and models, and the ability to intervene when conditions change. These capabilities depend less on individual applications and more on the platforms that host and manage them. They determine whether governance remains intact once AI moves beyond controlled pilots into mission critical services.
Ultimately, trust is not just a prerequisite for AI adoption; it is the outcome that determines whether AI can be embraced at scale. Just as people instinctively rely on messaging and social applications every day, widespread AI adoption will only take hold when systems are trusted end-to-end - from infrastructure and governance to SaaS applications. The key lesson shaping 2026 is that trust is no longer a secondary consideration in technology adoption. This year, it has become the decisive factor in determining whether AI systems should move beyond experimentation and into sustained, responsible operation. The platforms and institutions that embed trust through design, discipline, and accountability will be the ones that progress furthest as AI reshapes how decisions are made and how services are delivered.
- The writer is Chief Technology & Product Officer at Core42