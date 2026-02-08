GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE MoHRE’s uses AI to slash work permit times, save over 1,000 labour hours

New AI system predicts risks, speeds permits, and saves 1,000+ work hours

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
AI-powered UAE labour reforms speed permits and reduce human error
AI-powered UAE labour reforms speed permits and reduce human error

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed that it is implementing an artificial intelligence system for risk prediction.

The system identifies establishments requiring proactive inspection visits, dynamically evaluates risk factors, enables early responses to labour market risks, performs real-time trend analysis, and ensures full coverage of 100% of high-risk establishments.

Enhanced call centre with AI solutions

As part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, MoHRE upgraded its call centre using AI. Features include:

  • Proactive routing of calls and emails

  • Automatic email summarisation

  • Data analysis and customer engagement measurement

  • Speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities

These enhancements reduced call review time from 10 minutes to 2 minutes, saved over 1,000 working hours, lowered costs by 99%, and enabled instant automated responses to customer inquiries via website chat without human intervention. 

'Work Bundle' upgraded through unified platform

MoHRE also enhanced the Work Bundle, which delivers integrated services via a shared platform, single payment mechanism, and “one-time data submission” model. Customers can now submit data once, digitally integrated across relevant authorities, improving the labour permit service journey.

The bundle now includes domestic worker services, such as residency permit issuance, and reduces required data fields from 50 to 16. AI systems verify identity data, passports, employment contracts, image quality, and other work permit information. This innovation:

  • Cut processing time by 95%

  • Reduced audit time from 10 minutes to less than one

  • Lowered data entry time from 3 minutes to 1

  • Automated over 11 million transactions

AI streamlines work permit quotas

MoHRE introduced an AI-based establishment work permit quota system, automating a process that previously took up to 10 days. The system:

  • Reduced human review by 56%

  • Eliminated additional approval procedures

  • Removed 100% of related manual processes

Between February and October 2025, the Ministry issued nearly 900,000 quotas. Additionally, an AI system now monitors occupational health and safety violations, automatically generating reports, streamlining inspections, supporting faster decision-making, and minimising human error. 

Over 1,000 work hours saved

AI has saved more than 1,000 work hours, cutting call review times from 10 minutes to 2. Advanced AI-powered quality evaluation mechanisms now:

  • Analyse call records, transcripts, summaries, and keywords

  • Monitor adherence to approved scripts

  • Reduce operational errors

  • Improve assessment accuracy and customer experience

An AI-powered automated chat response system accelerates response times, provides intelligent conversation routing, suggests answers from a knowledge base, and executes automated actions.

The system handles approximately 2,000 frequently asked questions, ensuring efficient and accurate customer support. 

Driving UAE’s digital transformation

These initiatives reflect the UAE’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading digital nation. Leveraging AI and innovation, MoHRE aims to achieve sustainable development, enhance global competitiveness, and deliver smart, efficient government services.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE jobsUAE Labour Law

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emirati jobseekers in Dubai drop 91% over five years

Emirati jobseekers in Dubai drop 91% over five years

3m read
Ministry says no one can be hired without permits, covering transfers, students, tutoring and more.

UAE reveals 12 legal work permits and who qualifies

3m read
Every employee in the UAE is entitled to obtain a copy of the labour contract issued and attested by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Don’t have your job contract? How to find it online

4m read
Emiratis on the opening day of Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 job fair at Dubai World Trade Centre.

What Emirati youth want from work and why it matters

4m read