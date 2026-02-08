New AI system predicts risks, speeds permits, and saves 1,000+ work hours
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed that it is implementing an artificial intelligence system for risk prediction.
The system identifies establishments requiring proactive inspection visits, dynamically evaluates risk factors, enables early responses to labour market risks, performs real-time trend analysis, and ensures full coverage of 100% of high-risk establishments.
As part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, MoHRE upgraded its call centre using AI. Features include:
Proactive routing of calls and emails
Automatic email summarisation
Data analysis and customer engagement measurement
Speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities
These enhancements reduced call review time from 10 minutes to 2 minutes, saved over 1,000 working hours, lowered costs by 99%, and enabled instant automated responses to customer inquiries via website chat without human intervention.
MoHRE also enhanced the Work Bundle, which delivers integrated services via a shared platform, single payment mechanism, and “one-time data submission” model. Customers can now submit data once, digitally integrated across relevant authorities, improving the labour permit service journey.
The bundle now includes domestic worker services, such as residency permit issuance, and reduces required data fields from 50 to 16. AI systems verify identity data, passports, employment contracts, image quality, and other work permit information. This innovation:
Cut processing time by 95%
Reduced audit time from 10 minutes to less than one
Lowered data entry time from 3 minutes to 1
Automated over 11 million transactions
MoHRE introduced an AI-based establishment work permit quota system, automating a process that previously took up to 10 days. The system:
Reduced human review by 56%
Eliminated additional approval procedures
Removed 100% of related manual processes
Between February and October 2025, the Ministry issued nearly 900,000 quotas. Additionally, an AI system now monitors occupational health and safety violations, automatically generating reports, streamlining inspections, supporting faster decision-making, and minimising human error.
AI has saved more than 1,000 work hours, cutting call review times from 10 minutes to 2. Advanced AI-powered quality evaluation mechanisms now:
Analyse call records, transcripts, summaries, and keywords
Monitor adherence to approved scripts
Reduce operational errors
Improve assessment accuracy and customer experience
An AI-powered automated chat response system accelerates response times, provides intelligent conversation routing, suggests answers from a knowledge base, and executes automated actions.
The system handles approximately 2,000 frequently asked questions, ensuring efficient and accurate customer support.
These initiatives reflect the UAE’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading digital nation. Leveraging AI and innovation, MoHRE aims to achieve sustainable development, enhance global competitiveness, and deliver smart, efficient government services.
