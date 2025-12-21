GOLD/FOREX
UAE Zero Bureaucracy: MoHRE invites six segments to review government services

13 million transactions completed using digital technologies and AI

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Community invited to shape UAE's bureaucracy-free future with MoHRE's new initiative
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has launched community participation in the Zero Bureaucracy initiative, part of the government’s pioneering “Community Participation in Zero Bureaucracy” program. The initiative allows members of society to evaluate government procedures and services, assessing their effectiveness in reducing bureaucracy and improving the customer journey.

Six segments targeted for participation

MoHRE is inviting participation from six key segments:

  • All members of society

  • Companies and entrepreneurs

  • Retirees and senior citizens

  • People of Determination

Participants are asked to provide details of relevant experience or qualifications. An electronic survey has been made available to collect opinions, suggestions, and observations from participants based on their real-life experiences. All feedback will be reviewed to implement solutions that simplify procedures and enhance customer services.

Zero Bureaucracy: A forward-looking approach

In the second phase of the program in 2025, MoHRE is focusing on:

  • Strengthening government data integration

  • Eliminating duplicated procedures and requirements

  • Expanding proactive services

These efforts aim to enhance workplace flexibility and support the competitiveness of the UAE labour market. MoHRE emphasised that the program goes beyond customer satisfaction—it represents a cultural and organisational mindset aimed at creating a work environment free from unnecessary bureaucracy. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader transformation efforts to serve individuals and businesses, tackle global challenges, and introduce innovative operating models.

Digital infrastructure driving transformation

MoHRE has adopted a robust digital infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and an innovation-focused work environment. Strong partnerships with stakeholders have allowed the Ministry to launch innovative service models that reflect the vision of the UAE leadership and transform the delivery of labour market services.

The Ministry has migrated its data centre to FedNet and strengthened data integration with partners, reducing processing times for many transactions from days to minutes, with reductions of up to 100% across multiple services.

13 million transactions completed

Since the start of 2025, MoHRE has completed approximately 13 million transactions using automation and artificial intelligence without human intervention. This digital transformation supports UAE labour market competitiveness and contributes to achieving UAE Vision 2030.

How the community can participate

MoHRE invites the six segments to help evaluate and simplify government procedures:

Segments:

  1. Employers – Companies in public and private sectors

  2. Employees – Workers across various sectors

  3. Investors and Entrepreneurs – To create a seamless investment environment

  4. Individual Customers – Citizens and residents interacting with services daily

  5. Private Sector Companies and Institutions – To enhance market competitiveness

  6. People of Determination – Ensuring accessible and inclusive services

Objectives:

  • Simplify procedures and reduce processing times

  • Eliminate at least 2,000 unnecessary procedures

  • Make services faster, easier, and more efficient

Participation methods:

  • Submit opinions and suggestions through official channels

  • Join workshops to assess government service performance

Zero Government Bureaucracy: UAE-wide impact

The initiative reflects directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aiming to abolish 2,000 procedures, reduce processing times by 50%, and eliminate unnecessary requirements.

MoHRE encourages all community members and customers to participate in shaping a simplified, integrated, and efficient government service ecosystem.

Outcome

The Zero Bureaucracy program seeks to streamline government processes, reduce unnecessary requirements, and improve service quality, while enabling the community to provide feedback that enhances efficiency and customer satisfaction.

