UAE launches smart system for government employees

AI-powered 'Injazati' to revolutionise staff performance
Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the innovative “Injazati” system for managing the performance of federal government employees, as part of its efforts to support the UAE Government’s direction in adopting effective smart solutions that enhance government performance, boost productivity levels, reward outstanding achievements, and align with the national goal of eliminating bureaucracy.
Set to be implemented across the federal government in January 2026, the “Injazati” system aims to align employees’ key targets with performance expectations related to institutional initiatives and strategic and operational objectives. It seeks to boost productivity by fostering a flexible work environment that promotes positive competition and strengthens a culture of high performance, while enabling government entities to identify and recognise high-performing employees.
“Injazati” represents a comprehensive smart system enhanced with artificial intelligence, enabling employees and direct supervisors to manage performance seamlessly and transparently. It provides the ability to track inspirational goals and document feedback periodically and effectively. The AI-powered features of the new system help formulate precise and realistic performance targets by offering intelligent suggestions tailored to the nature of each employee’s role.
The system also supports process automation and reinforces performance governance by continuously tracking actual activities, improving periodic monitoring of goals, and providing timely alerts on progress or areas requiring improvement.
Faisal bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, emphasised that the “Injazati” performance management system is one of the key pillars of the government ecosystem. He noted that the launch of the new system reflects the authority’s commitment to innovatively developing and modernising the federal government’s human resources framework, aligned with current and future priorities amid rapid changes in work environments. The system contributes to achieving the nation’s aspirations and the guidance of its wise leadership.
He added that “Injazati” is an innovative, AI-powered digital ecosystem designed to elevate performance across federal entities through a flexible approach that links employee performance to institutional strategic objectives, enhancing government integration and strengthening employees’ roles in advancing national projects.
He pointed out that the system focuses on effective planning, periodic follow-up, and comprehensive performance evaluation to ensure the efficient and distinguished achievement of national targets. It adopts three main methodologies for measuring performance: Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and the 3C behavioral competencies, providing unified enablers that strengthen workplace culture and continuous learning for optimal performance.
The “Injazati” system is highly flexible, allowing employees and supervisors to adjust main targets throughout the year, fostering communication and continuous performance monitoring while supporting government entities in achieving their priorities. The system applies the global OKRs methodology to link individual goals with the execution of institutional strategies and aligns with behavioral competencies that reflect the government’s current and future directions. It further promotes a culture of learning and development through continuous feedback and evaluates performance based on actual results, with supervisors playing a key role in calibrating and balancing assessment outcomes.
AI plays a central role in shaping the performance experience within the new system by helping formulate smart and flexible performance objectives tailored to employees’ capabilities, ensuring they are measurable and aligned with the priorities of federal entities. AI also recommends training programs and development opportunities customised to each employee’s needs, supporting the creation of future skill–based career pathways. This contributes to elevating performance quality through a highly accurate and flexible system.
The system also incorporates national initiatives into performance evaluations for employees who contribute positively to their achievement, reflecting a broader positive impact on society.
The authority conducted a survey of government entities following the pilot phase to collect improvement feedback and ensure the system aligns with global best practices, enhances performance levels, and motivates exceptional achievements. It called on all federal entities to expedite the system’s implementation within the specified timelines, affirming that the necessary advisory and technical support will be provided to ensure the successful adoption of the AI-enhanced “Injazati” smart system.
