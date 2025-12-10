UAE launches smart system for government employees

Faisal bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, emphasised that the “Injazati” performance management system is one of the key pillars of the government ecosystem. He noted that the launch of the new system reflects the authority’s commitment to innovatively developing and modernising the federal government’s human resources framework, aligned with current and future priorities amid rapid changes in work environments. The system contributes to achieving the nation’s aspirations and the guidance of its wise leadership.