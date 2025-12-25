Currently, the RTA operates 112 signs strategically placed across Dubai’s main road network. All are integrated into the iTraffic system at the Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, allowing seamless communication between the signs and traffic control operations.

The electronic signs, which displays real-time messages to drivers, has helped reduce travel times by up to 20% on major roads. They also improves safety by alerting motorists in advance about accidents, traffic jams, and bad weather conditions.

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority ( RTA ) has hailed its Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) system as a key driver in making travel across the city smoother and safer.

The DMS system reflects RTA’s focus on using advanced technology to make roads safer and journeys smoother, supporting Dubai’s vision of a smart city where safety and efficiency come first.

The DMS system works with sensors that monitor travel times, traffic volumes, speeds, and weather conditions. The iTraffic platform analyses this data using artificial intelligence to generate immediate response plans. These are either approved by operators or executed automatically during emergencies, such as heavy rain or fog.

Al Marzouqi shared some figures: “In the first half of 2025, the system displayed 17,819 messages. Accident alerts were the most frequent at 12,283, followed by warning messages, congestion alerts, and vehicle breakdown notifications. Messages were also sent for road closures, weather updates, and roadworks.”

Dynamic Message Signs are a major channel for communicating with drivers in real time. They broadcast alerts about traffic jams, accidents, vehicle breakdowns, and guide movements during events. Twenty-two signs display travel times to key destinations such as Dubai International Airport and Dubai Marina, helping motorists plan their routes efficiently.

“The system significantly improves road safety by sending sequential messages based on where an incident occurs,” said Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA. “Messages start two kilometres before the incident, followed by alerts for congested areas, and finally guidance further away to redirect drivers safely and reduce the risk of secondary accidents.”

