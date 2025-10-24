Dubai's RTA to launch smart traffic system linking signals to vehicles

New V2X network to deliver real-time road data directly to dashboards
Scheduled for rollout across around 620 intersections and traffic lights between 2027 and 2028, the system will, for the first time, transmit real-time information from traffic infrastructure to the dashboards of connected vehicles.
The initiative aims to transform traffic management in Dubai, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety by using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies to communicate with drivers inside their cars.
According to the RTA, coordination is already underway with car manufacturers to equip new vehicles with built-in smart connectivity features. Owners of older cars will still be able to benefit through add-on devices or CarPlay and Android Auto applications, which will display live traffic data on the vehicle’s screen — helping drivers stay informed without using mobile phones.
Engineer Salahuddin Al Marzooqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Department, said the V2X network will serve as a core component of Dubai’s next-generation traffic signal operations. Integrated into the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre (DITSC), the system will use AI to improve signal performance and optimise traffic flow across the city.
Al Marzooqi added that the platform supports multi-modal mobility, enabling data exchange between vehicles and connected infrastructure through ITS-C interactive technology. Built on digital twin principles, it will allow RTA to simulate traffic scenarios, analyse intersections, and test operational decisions before real-world implementation.
The system will deliver real-time information directly to dashboards — including remaining green-light duration, red-light countdowns, signal status at upcoming intersections, optimal crossing speeds, congestion alerts, detours, closures, and accident notifications. Future phases will introduce vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication to warn drivers of slowdowns or obstacles ahead.
“The main goal,” Al Marzooqi said, “is to reduce driver distraction from mobile phones by integrating all essential traffic information into the vehicle dashboard, thereby improving safety and preventing accidents.”
Dubai currently operates 620 signalised intersections, all set to be linked to the new central system. Using AI-powered cameras and computer vision analytics, the network will monitor vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in real time, enabling instant decisions to enhance traffic flow and safety.
The infrastructure is expected to be completed within two years, followed by integration with car manufacturers and a pilot phase before full deployment between 2027 and 2028. Once operational, the system will place Dubai among the world’s leading cities in intelligent traffic management.
