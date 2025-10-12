Dubai to launch trackless tram to ease traffic congestion

Dubai’s Trackless Tram will add a new dimension to the emirate’s advanced public transport system, which already includes the Dubai Metro, one of the world’s most efficient driverless metro networks, and the Dubai Tram, the first tram system outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply. Together, these systems form the backbone of a smart and integrated mobility network that continues to evolve in step with Dubai’s vision for a sustainable, connected, and tech-driven future.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the Trackless Tram embodies Dubai’s ambition to lead the world in smart, sustainable public transport. The details of the trackless tram project in Dubai will be announced soon.

“Our projects reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to position Dubai as the smartest and happiest city in the world,” Al Tayer said.

RTA’s participation in GITEX — running from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre — spotlights its strategy to integrate AI, the internet of Things (IoT), and predictive technologies across every aspect of mobility. The event, gathering more than 6,800 companies from 180 countries, provides a platform for RTA to display breakthroughs redefining urban mobility and safety.

According to RTA, the trackless tram would be deployed at eight locations across Dubai. Unlike the existing tram system, which runs on tracks, this self-driving tram system operates on virtual tracks, guided by cameras that follow painted lines on dedicated lanes. Powered by electricity, it offers a more sustainable alternative with lower costs and quicker construction timelines compared to traditional trams.

Aerial Taxi (Joby S4): The world’s first urban aerial taxi service is undergoing local trials. Once operational, a trip from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah will take just 10 minutes, compared to 45 minutes by road. The service will integrate with the city’s wider public transport network, enabling seamless multimodal travel.

