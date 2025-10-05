Easing traffic: RTA opens new bridge to cut travel time to Mall of the Emirates

Al Tayer noted: “The project also adds a lane on Umm Suqeim Street from its junction with First Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street, increasing the capacity to four lanes in each direction. It further includes the construction and widening of two bridge crossings: one linking Al Khail Road to Al Quoz Industrial Area, and another connecting Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira.”