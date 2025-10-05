Easing traffic: RTA opens new bridge to cut travel time to Mall of the Emirates

300-metre bridge eases traffic flow, part of wider Dh5 billion redevelopment plans
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has inaugurated a new 300-metre single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access to Mall of the Emirates car parks for motorists arriving from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali.
The bridge, with a capacity of 900 vehicles per hour, is part of a larger project to upgrade surrounding infrastructure, including entrances to the mall, intersections, pedestrian walkways, and cycling tracks.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “This project forms part of RTA’s efforts, in collaboration with real estate development partners, to enhance the infrastructure of the road network serving property developments and shopping centres. The objective is to improve traffic flow and facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors across various areas.”
He added: “The project included the construction of a 300-metre single-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access for motorists from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates car parks. It also involved widening the southbound ramp at Umm Suqeim junction and upgrading the junction itself to improve access for vehicles arriving from Umm Suqeim Street to the existing bridge leading to the car parks.”
The RTA also upgraded 2.5km of roads around the mall, developed six at-grade signalised intersections, modified the bus station at Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, converted the road adjacent to Kempinski Hotel into two-way traffic, and enhanced pedestrian and cycling facilities.
Al Tayer highlighted the project’s immediate benefits: “The new bridge reduces the travel time for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to just one minute. It also enhances traffic efficiency and improves road safety on the roads surrounding the mall.”
RTA also announced the Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project, a 6km development extending from Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road. It includes six upgraded junctions, four bridges, and two tunnels, designed to ease congestion and boost connectivity.
Al Tayer noted: “The project also adds a lane on Umm Suqeim Street from its junction with First Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street, increasing the capacity to four lanes in each direction. It further includes the construction and widening of two bridge crossings: one linking Al Khail Road to Al Quoz Industrial Area, and another connecting Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira.”
Mall of the Emirates, opened in 2005 and welcoming more than 40 million visitors annually, is undergoing a major Dh5 billion redevelopment to mark its 20th anniversary.
The expansion will add 20,000 square metres of retail space with up to 100 new outlets, alongside a new health club, cultural centre, dining district, and enhanced infrastructure. The mall also houses three five-star hotels and maintains direct connectivity to the Dubai Metro.
