Dubai Metro Blue Line expansion: RTA announces road traffic diversion

Motorists are advised to follow directional signboards, plan their trips in advance

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
To ensure a smooth journey, motorists are advised to plan trips in advance, head out early, and avoid peak hours.
X/Dubai Media office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion towards International City 1, in front of Dragon Mart, coinciding with the launch of construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

The RTA said in a social media statement: “To ensure a smooth ride in Dubai, RTA has announced traffic diversions near Dragon Mart for Metro Blue Line works. Follow signs and plan ahead.”

Motorists are advised to follow directional signboards, plan their trips in advance, and use alternative routes to ensure a smooth commute.

