Dubai Metro Blue Line expansion: RTA announces road traffic diversion

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion towards International City 1, in front of Dragon Mart, coinciding with the launch of construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line.
The RTA said in a social media statement: “To ensure a smooth ride in Dubai, RTA has announced traffic diversions near Dragon Mart for Metro Blue Line works. Follow signs and plan ahead.”
Motorists are advised to follow directional signboards, plan their trips in advance, and use alternative routes to ensure a smooth commute.
