Ranking among top four countries showcases the effectiveness of national traffic policies
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has ranked among the world’s top four countries for traffic safety per 100,000 people — a milestone that highlights the strength of national traffic policies and the success of integrated efforts to protect lives on the road.
The achievement was reviewed during a meeting of the Ministry of Interior’s Happiness and Positivity Council, chaired by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
The Council discussed a wide range of projects and initiatives aimed at improving government performance and strengthening readiness across all sectors of the Ministry. The agenda focused on progress made in key indicators and targets, along with future plans to enhance security, boost road safety, promote community awareness, and improve overall well-being.
These initiatives support the Ministry’s mission to create a safe, secure, and positive environment for everyone in the UAE. They also reflect the vision of the country’s leadership and its commitment to improving quality of life across society.
The meeting brought together senior security leaders, including Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Lt. General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Mehairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police; Brigadier Saeed Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs, as well as police chiefs from across the nation and other senior officers who are members of the Council.
