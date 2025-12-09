GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Media Council makes advertiser permits easier for visiting content creators

MoUs signed with four agencies to streamline applications and support content creators

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
The UAE Media Council signs four MoUs with prominent national companies, granting them the authority to apply for Advertiser Permits
The UAE Media Council signs four MoUs with prominent national companies, granting them the authority to apply for Advertiser Permits

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Media Council has signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent national companies, granting them the authority to apply for Advertiser Permits on behalf of visiting content creators who want to produce advertising content in the UAE.

The agreements aim to make the application process easier, boost efficiency, and support the rapidly growing media sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council. Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Media Policies Sector, signed the MoUs with New Media Academy, Exposed, Agency971, and Imfluence.

Positive response

“Since its launch in July, the Advertiser Permit has received a positive response, with nearly 5,000 permits issued to date,” said Al Shehhi.

“Today, we are making it easier for advertisers to obtain permits. Each advertiser can now apply through one of the Council-accredited agencies listed on our website, which will coordinate with the Council to complete the process according to approved requirements.”

He added: “The UAE’s advertising content industry is expanding rapidly, reflecting the market’s attractiveness for both creators and companies. This regulatory framework ensures the rights of all parties through clear, transparent procedures, enabling global content creators to work with UAE companies within a professional structure that enhances quality and upholds standards.”

Validity

The Advertiser Permit is valid for three months and can be renewed for additional periods, up to six months, upon payment of extension fees. Applicants must register with a UAE Media Council-accredited advertising or talent management agency, have a UAE-based contract, be at least 18 years old, of good character, and comply with the Council’s approved media content standards.

Applications can only be submitted through Council-accredited agencies, ensuring a simplified, professional process for advertisers and content creators alike.

Related Topics:
social mediaMedia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bridge Summit 2025: Future-proofing creative industries

Bridge Summit 2025: Future-proofing creative industries

4m read
Over 60,000 media, tech, and arts professionals gather for three days of ideas, innovation, and partnerships.

Bridge Summit 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5m read
A view of Abu Dhabi skyline. From AI to humanitarian media, the Bridge Summit 2025 reflects the UAE’s expanding role in shaping global content.

Bridge Summit 2025 to open in Abu Dhabi on Monday

3m read
BRIDGE Summit 2025 unveils record lineup, mega program

BRIDGE Summit 2025 unveils record lineup, mega program

2m read