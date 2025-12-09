UAE Media Council makes advertiser permits easier for visiting content creators

MoUs signed with four agencies to streamline applications and support content creators
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Media Council has signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent national companies, granting them the authority to apply for Advertiser Permits on behalf of visiting content creators who want to produce advertising content in the UAE.
The agreements aim to make the application process easier, boost efficiency, and support the rapidly growing media sector.
The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council. Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Media Policies Sector, signed the MoUs with New Media Academy, Exposed, Agency971, and Imfluence.
“Since its launch in July, the Advertiser Permit has received a positive response, with nearly 5,000 permits issued to date,” said Al Shehhi.
“Today, we are making it easier for advertisers to obtain permits. Each advertiser can now apply through one of the Council-accredited agencies listed on our website, which will coordinate with the Council to complete the process according to approved requirements.”
He added: “The UAE’s advertising content industry is expanding rapidly, reflecting the market’s attractiveness for both creators and companies. This regulatory framework ensures the rights of all parties through clear, transparent procedures, enabling global content creators to work with UAE companies within a professional structure that enhances quality and upholds standards.”
The Advertiser Permit is valid for three months and can be renewed for additional periods, up to six months, upon payment of extension fees. Applicants must register with a UAE Media Council-accredited advertising or talent management agency, have a UAE-based contract, be at least 18 years old, of good character, and comply with the Council’s approved media content standards.
Applications can only be submitted through Council-accredited agencies, ensuring a simplified, professional process for advertisers and content creators alike.
