This step is part of the UAE’s broader plan to regulate the fast-growing media sector , improve content quality, attract investment, and support local creators.

The regulation , issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023, covers all forms of media, including print, broadcast, online publications, digital ads, and sponsored content.

The goal is to ensure a professional, transparent, and trustworthy advertising environment.

Dubai: From February 1, 2026, all advertisers and content creators in the UAE must hold a valid Advertiser Permit , the UAE Media Council has confirmed. The rule applies to all paid and unpaid promotions on social media, websites, blogs, and other digital platforms.

Applies to individuals and businesses publishing content online, on social media, or other digital platforms

Advertiser Permit must be obtained by February 1, 2026

Support the UAE advertising economy and nurture local talent

Protect the public from misleading or harmful content

The Advertiser Permit is designed to:

Why the permit is important

Failing to comply may result in fines and legal penalties under Cabinet Resolution No. (42) of 2025.

Organisations must also verify that any advertiser they work with holds a valid permit.

Anyone promoting products, services, or content, whether paid or free

All advertisers operating in the UAE

The permit is mandatory for:

Who needs the Advertiser Permit?

The Media Council urges advertisers and creators to obtain the permit immediately to avoid penalties.

Minors under 18 creating educational, cultural, sports, or awareness content, following relevant legislation

Personal accounts promoting your own products or services

Visitor permits are available for content creators registered with licensed advertising or talent agencies.

Must have good conduct with no prior media violations

UAE citizens and residents must hold a valid trade licence for electronic media

Must be 18 or older (exceptions may be approved by the Media Council)

Citizens/residents: 1 year (renewable; free for first three years)

UAE citizens and residents: via the UAE Media Council website

How to apply

Permit suspension or cancellation may also be enforced.

Licence misuse or expired licences: Dh150/day (capped at Dh3,000), Dh20,000 for misuse

Operating without a licence: Dh10,000 (first offence), Dh40,000 (repeat)

Visitors: 3 months, renewable; must apply through licensed UAE-based agencies

UAE citizens and residents: 1 year, renewable; free for the first three years

Cannot promote harmful products or services

Ads must be age-appropriate and commercial in purpose

Must be medically fit and follow child protection laws

Ensure advertisers are genuine and not linked to fraudulent accounts

Obtain prior approval for certain specialised ads, if required

Post advertisements only through registered accounts

Display their permit number clearly on social media profiles

Follow the 20 mandatory content standards issued by the UAE Media Council

