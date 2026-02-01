Non-compliance with UAE social media permit rules can lead to fines up to Dh1 million
Dubai: From February 1, 2026, all advertisers and content creators in the UAE must hold a valid Advertiser Permit, the UAE Media Council has confirmed. The rule applies to all paid and unpaid promotions on social media, websites, blogs, and other digital platforms.
The goal is to ensure a professional, transparent, and trustworthy advertising environment.
The regulation, issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023, covers all forms of media, including print, broadcast, online publications, digital ads, and sponsored content.
This step is part of the UAE’s broader plan to regulate the fast-growing media sector, improve content quality, attract investment, and support local creators.
The permit is mandatory for:
All advertisers operating in the UAE
Content creators visiting the UAE
Anyone promoting products, services, or content, whether paid or free
Organisations must also verify that any advertiser they work with holds a valid permit.
Failing to comply may result in fines and legal penalties under Cabinet Resolution No. (42) of 2025.
The Advertiser Permit is designed to:
Raise content and advertising standards
Protect the public from misleading or harmful content
Promote responsible, high-quality digital advertising
Support the UAE advertising economy and nurture local talent
Key deadlines
Advertiser Permit must be obtained by February 1, 2026
Applies to individuals and businesses publishing content online, on social media, or other digital platforms
Must be 18 or older (exceptions may be approved by the Media Council)
UAE citizens and residents must hold a valid trade licence for electronic media
Must have good conduct with no prior media violations
Visitor permits are available for content creators registered with licensed advertising or talent agencies.
Personal accounts promoting your own products or services
Minors under 18 creating educational, cultural, sports, or awareness content, following relevant legislation
The Media Council urges advertisers and creators to obtain the permit immediately to avoid penalties.
Permit holders must:
Follow the 20 mandatory content standards issued by the UAE Media Council
Display their permit number clearly on social media profiles
Post advertisements only through registered accounts
Obtain prior approval for certain specialised ads, if required
Ensure advertisers are genuine and not linked to fraudulent accounts
Minimum age: 15
Must be medically fit and follow child protection laws
Ads must be age-appropriate and commercial in purpose
Cannot promote harmful products or services
Permit validity
UAE citizens and residents: 1 year, renewable; free for the first three years
Visitors: 3 months, renewable; must apply through licensed UAE-based agencies
Non-compliance carries strict penalties:
Content breaches: Dh5,000 – Dh1,000,000 (depending on severity)
Violations affecting state interests or national security: Dh50,000 – Dh500,000
Operating without a licence: Dh10,000 (first offence), Dh40,000 (repeat)
Publishing false or misleading information: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000
Licence misuse or expired licences: Dh150/day (capped at Dh3,000), Dh20,000 for misuse
Permit suspension or cancellation may also be enforced.
UAE citizens and residents: via the UAE Media Council website
Visitors: through accredited UAE-based agencies
Validity:
Citizens/residents: 1 year (renewable; free for first three years)
Visitors: 3 months (renewable)
From February 1, 2026, all social media advertisers in the UAE must have a valid Advertiser Permit. Failing to comply may lead to fines, legal penalties, or suspension of the permit.
