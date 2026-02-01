GOLD/FOREX
New UAE law: Advertiser Permit now mandatory for influencers and creators for social media

Non-compliance with UAE social media permit rules can lead to fines up to Dh1 million

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai: From February 1, 2026, all advertisers and content creators in the UAE must hold a valid Advertiser Permit, the UAE Media Council has confirmed. The rule applies to all paid and unpaid promotions on social media, websites, blogs, and other digital platforms.

The goal is to ensure a professional, transparent, and trustworthy advertising environment.

The regulation, issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023, covers all forms of media, including print, broadcast, online publications, digital ads, and sponsored content.

This step is part of the UAE’s broader plan to regulate the fast-growing media sector, improve content quality, attract investment, and support local creators.

Who needs the Advertiser Permit?

The permit is mandatory for:

  • All advertisers operating in the UAE

  • Content creators visiting the UAE

  • Anyone promoting products, services, or content, whether paid or free

Organisations must also verify that any advertiser they work with holds a valid permit.

Failing to comply may result in fines and legal penalties under Cabinet Resolution No. (42) of 2025.

Why the permit is important

The Advertiser Permit is designed to:

  • Raise content and advertising standards

  • Protect the public from misleading or harmful content

  • Promote responsible, high-quality digital advertising

  • Support the UAE advertising economy and nurture local talent

Key deadlines

  • Advertiser Permit must be obtained by February 1, 2026

  • Applies to individuals and businesses publishing content online, on social media, or other digital platforms

Requirements for applicants

  • Must be 18 or older (exceptions may be approved by the Media Council)

  • UAE citizens and residents must hold a valid trade licence for electronic media

  • Must have good conduct with no prior media violations

Visitor permits are available for content creators registered with licensed advertising or talent agencies.

Exemptions

  • Personal accounts promoting your own products or services

  • Minors under 18 creating educational, cultural, sports, or awareness content, following relevant legislation

The Media Council urges advertisers and creators to obtain the permit immediately to avoid penalties.

Responsibilities of permit holders

Permit holders must:

  • Follow the 20 mandatory content standards issued by the UAE Media Council

  • Display their permit number clearly on social media profiles

  • Post advertisements only through registered accounts

  • Obtain prior approval for certain specialised ads, if required

  • Ensure advertisers are genuine and not linked to fraudulent accounts

Special rules for ages 15–18:

  • Minimum age: 15

  • Must be medically fit and follow child protection laws

  • Ads must be age-appropriate and commercial in purpose

  • Cannot promote harmful products or services

Permit validity

  • UAE citizens and residents: 1 year, renewable; free for the first three years

  • Visitors: 3 months, renewable; must apply through licensed UAE-based agencies

Fines and penalties

Non-compliance carries strict penalties:

  • Content breaches: Dh5,000 – Dh1,000,000 (depending on severity)

  • Violations affecting state interests or national security: Dh50,000 – Dh500,000

  • Operating without a licence: Dh10,000 (first offence), Dh40,000 (repeat)

  • Publishing false or misleading information: Dh5,000 – Dh10,000

  • Licence misuse or expired licences: Dh150/day (capped at Dh3,000), Dh20,000 for misuse

Permit suspension or cancellation may also be enforced.

How to apply

  • UAE citizens and residents: via the UAE Media Council website

  • Visitors: through accredited UAE-based agencies

Validity:

  • Citizens/residents: 1 year (renewable; free for first three years)

  • Visitors: 3 months (renewable)

Takeaway

From February 1, 2026, all social media advertisers in the UAE must have a valid Advertiser Permit. Failing to comply may lead to fines, legal penalties, or suspension of the permit.

