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Bahrain arrests footballer Ahmed Mirza Musa, five others over social media posts

Authorities refer suspects to Public Prosecution following legal action

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Ahmed Mirza Musa among six detained in Bahrain over social media content
Ahmed Mirza Musa among six detained in Bahrain over social media content
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Dubai: Bahraini authorities have arrested six people, including international footballer Ahmed Mirza Musa, on charges of misleading public opinion and publishing content deemed to violate the law on social media, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security, represented by the cybercrime unit, had identified and detained the individuals.

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Authorities said the arrests followed the filming and publication of videos related to the “effects of the Iranian aggression”, as well as content expressing sympathy with and praise for what it called hostile acts.

According to the statement, the videos were circulated through the suspects’ social media accounts, which authorities said could mislead public opinion, spread fear among citizens and residents, and harm public security and order.

The ministry said legal measures had been taken and that the suspects had been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Ahmed Mirza Musa, born in 1991, has played for several Bahraini clubs including Al Hidd and Al-Khaldiya, and has represented Bahrain’s national team, including during the 2021 Arab Cup.

Related Topics:
crimeBahrainUS-Israel-Iran war

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