New ‘Series’ feature could help creators build sequels and story-driven videos
Meta is testing a new way to keep users scrolling — and creators posting.
The social media giant has begun experimenting with a feature called 'Series' on Instagram and Facebook, allowing creators to link short videos into connected episodes that viewers can watch sequentially, in a move that further blurs the line between social media clips and streaming-style content. According to TechCrunch, the feature is currently being tested with select creators.
The tool would let creators group Reels into themed story arcs, tutorials, commentary chains or episodic entertainment, encouraging viewers to move from one clip directly to the next instead of leaving after a single video. Meta is reportedly testing the feature across both Instagram and Facebook Reels as competition intensifies for creator attention and watch time.
The strategy reflects a broader shift underway at Meta, where short-form video has increasingly become the centre of user engagement. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has repeatedly said that Reels, recommendations and messaging are now core drivers of platform growth, while Meta continues redesigning Instagram around video-first discovery.
For creators, the change could address a long-standing problem with short-form content: storytelling fragmentation.
Instead of compressing everything into a single 30-second clip, creators may be able to build multi-part explainers, serialized comedy, travel diaries or ongoing investigations while giving audiences a clear path to the next instalment. A similar linked-Reels feature rolled out in 2025 allowed creators to organise videos into connected narratives with “next Reel” navigation, laying the groundwork for more structured content.
The move also signals Meta’s continuing effort to compete more aggressively with rivals like TikTok and YouTube, both of which increasingly reward serialized creator formats designed to boost repeat viewing and retention. Social media platforms have been pushing users toward longer engagement sessions as advertising competition intensifies.
Meta has not announced a broader rollout timeline, and the feature remains in testing. But if expanded globally, “Series” could reshape how creators think about Reels — not as standalone posts, but as episodes in an ongoing stream of content.