Meta launches paid Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp plans with AI push

New subscriptions add premium features as Meta doubles down on AI spending
Meta is no longer asking whether people will pay for social media — it is testing how much they are willing to spend.
Meta has officially rolled out paid subscription plans across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, introducing premium features while quietly laying the groundwork for a bigger ambition: charging for AI. The launch marks one of the company’s clearest moves yet to diversify beyond advertising revenue as it spends heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Dubbed Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus, the subscriptions add optional extras to apps that remain free to use. Instagram and Facebook subscriptions are priced at $3.99 a month, while WhatsApp Plus starts at $2.99. Features include longer Stories, anonymous viewing, profile customisation, more chat pins and premium stickers — subtle upgrades designed to deepen engagement rather than radically change the user experience.
But the bigger signal may lie beyond social networking.
Meta is also testing subscription tiers for its AI assistant, offering heavier users access to more image and video generation, advanced reasoning tools and fewer usage limits. Early paid AI plans are expected to start from $7.99 a month, with premium tiers reaching $19.99, positioning Meta more directly against rivals such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft in the increasingly crowded race to monetise generative AI.
The move follows months of testing. Earlier this year, Meta said premium subscriptions would remain optional, stressing that the “core experience” across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp would continue to be free while subscriptions unlock more control and exclusive tools.
The timing is significant. Meta has sharply increased spending on AI, forecasting between $125 billion and $145 billion in capital expenditure this year as it races to build data centres, chips and computing infrastructure needed to power its AI ambitions. Investors have increasingly questioned how those investments will eventually translate into revenue, making subscriptions one of Meta’s most visible monetisation bets.
For years, Meta’s business model revolved around advertising. Now, the company appears to be betting that users may eventually pay not just for convenience on social apps — but for AI woven directly into everyday digital life.