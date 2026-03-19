Meta to pay $1,000 monthly to lure TikTok and YouTube creators to Facebook

Must reside in the United States or Canada and be at least 18 years old.

Must have (or create) a Facebook Page that is at least 30 days old.

Must not have posted a Facebook reel in the past 6 months — this is for newcomers and returnees only.

At least 20,000 followers on a provided Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube handle.

At least 30,000 video views across that handle in the last 60 days.