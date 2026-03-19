Meta to pay $1,000 monthly to lure TikTok and YouTube creators to Facebook

Creators are getting paid just to show up on Facebook - here’s how to get in
The social media giant launched its Creator Fast Track programme on Wednesday, dangling guaranteed monthly cash payments to lure established influencers away from rivals TikTok and YouTube.
Creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can pocket $1,000 (Dh3,672) per month. Push past the million-follower threshold and that figure triples to $3,000 (Dh11,017) a month - all for simply re-posting their existing reels on Facebook for three months.
Beyond the cash, participants receive algorithmically boosted reach on their reels."Creator Fast Track makes it easier than ever for established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook to grow and succeed on the platform,” stated Meta.
The timing is deliberate. TikTok's future in the United States remains politically fraught, and Meta is clearly positioned to capitalise on any creator anxiety about the platform's stability. Meanwhile, YouTube Shorts has sharpened competition for short-form video dominance.
Must reside in the United States or Canada and be at least 18 years old.
Must have (or create) a Facebook Page that is at least 30 days old.
Must not have posted a Facebook reel in the past 6 months — this is for newcomers and returnees only.
At least 20,000 followers on a provided Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube handle.
At least 30,000 video views across that handle in the last 60 days.
Content must be original and self-produced - high-quality material filmed or created by the applicant.
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The company paid out nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, a 35 per cent jump from the year before.
Creator Fast Track is the latest escalation in an industry-wide arms race for talent. The programme runs for three months, with guaranteed pay issued as long as creators meet the program's terms - including sharing eligible reels on the platform. Crucially, content already posted elsewhere qualifies, which means top creators can participate with virtually zero additional production effort.