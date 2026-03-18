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Elon Musk's Starlink is now available in the UAE

Residential packages priced at Dh230 per month

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Elon Musk's Starlink is now available in the UAE

Dubai: Ultra-fast satellite internet service Starlink is now available in the UAE, according to the company’s website.

Residents in the country can now access the Elon Musk-backed service, with monthly packages approximately from Dh300. The “Residential Lite” plan is also priced at Dh230 per month.

Seperate plans are available for businesses for Dh248 per month.

The update comes after the UAE appeared on Starlink’s official availability map, indicating live service in the country.

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Starlink is developed by Musk’s space venture SpaceX delivers high-speed internet using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, designed to provide connectivity in areas where traditional fibre or mobile networks may be limited or unreliable. Unlike conventional satellite internet, Starlink operates at much lower altitudes, enabling faster speeds and reduced latency.

The service has already been available in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Last year, the service was launched on Emirates and flydubai flights.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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