Residential packages priced at Dh230 per month
Dubai: Ultra-fast satellite internet service Starlink is now available in the UAE, according to the company’s website.
Residents in the country can now access the Elon Musk-backed service, with monthly packages approximately from Dh300. The “Residential Lite” plan is also priced at Dh230 per month.
Seperate plans are available for businesses for Dh248 per month.
The update comes after the UAE appeared on Starlink’s official availability map, indicating live service in the country.
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Starlink is developed by Musk’s space venture SpaceX delivers high-speed internet using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, designed to provide connectivity in areas where traditional fibre or mobile networks may be limited or unreliable. Unlike conventional satellite internet, Starlink operates at much lower altitudes, enabling faster speeds and reduced latency.
The service has already been available in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide.
Last year, the service was launched on Emirates and flydubai flights.