Top 10 billionaires control $2.9 trillion: do they hold their wealth in cash?

Stock-fueled gains push Musk, Page, Brin, Bezos to top of latest billionaire ranks
Artificial intelligence (AI) and tech-related fortunes have dominated the 2026 global wealth rankings, with over 86 billionaires accumulating an estimated $2.9 trillion through software, AI infrastructure, and hardware.
Led by leaders like Elon Musk and Larry Page, this concentration of wealth is driven by massive investment in generative AI, cloud computing, and semiconductor demand.
The world’s 10 richest individuals are all based in the US and hold a combined net worth of roughly $2.9 trillion, Forbes reported.
For scale: This elite group — dominated by US tech and business magnates, each with a minimum wealth of $147 billion — controls a huge part of the estimated $20.1 trillion held by all global billionaires.
Wealth generation for the world’s richest individuals stems from equity appreciation and business scaling, rather than traditional income.
Billionaires accumulate fortunes by founding or heavily investing in disruptive companies (e.g., Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta).
As their businesses grow and market demand surges, the value of their shares multiplies, drastically inflating their net worth.
Data on real-time wealth generation of the top 10 billionaires is driven by specific economic and business factors.
The bulk of their net worth is tied up in company stock.
Equity accumulation and valuation
Billionaires do not hold their wealth in cash.
If, however, they were to hold their personal net worth in cash ($2.9 trillion in $100 bills), it would weigh approximately 29,000 metric tons. Since every US banknote weighs exactly one gram, $2.9 trillion divided by $100 equals 29 billion bills.
Its total weight in grams would be (29 billion bills multiplied by 1 gram) 29 billion grams, which converts to 29,000,000 kg (29,000 metric tons) or roughly 63.9 million pounds.
When a founder owns a large percentage of a company that scales successfully, their net worth multiplies alongside the company's market capitalisation.
For example, tech and retail leaders (like those behind Amazon or Meta) see billions added to their wealth whenever their stock prices rally due to positive quarterly earnings or market optimism.
Here are 10 of the world’s richest billionaires as of May 2026, based on the real-time rankings from Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.
|Billionaire
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Company/ies
|Top Source of Wealth
|Elon Musk
|~$793 billion
|Tesla, SpaceX, xAI
|Electric vehicles, rockets, AI
|Larry Page
|~$317 billion
|Google / Alphabet
|Internet search and AI
|Sergey Brin
|~$292 billion
|Google / Alphabet
|Internet search and AI
|Jeff Bezos
|~$266 billion
|Amazon
|E-commerce and cloud computing
|Larry Ellison
|~$229 billion
|Oracle
|Enterprise software and databases
|Mark Zuckerberg
|~$209 billion
|Meta
|Social media and digital advertising
|Jensen Huang
|~$189 billion
|NVIDIA
|AI chips and semiconductors
|Michael Dell
|~$181 billion
|Dell Technologies
|Computer hardware and enterprise tech
|Rob Walton
|~$152 billion
|Walmart
|Retail
|Jim Walton
|~$149 billion
|Walmart
|Retail
These figures reflect dynamic valuations driven by stock market fluctuations. Daily wealth updates and historical data can be tracked directly on the Forbes Billionaires List or the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.