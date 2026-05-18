Jury rules against Musk in blockbuster OpenAI trial

Federal court rejected the billionaire's core arguments.
A federal jury ruled Monday that Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI and its co-founders, delivering a decisive victory to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ending one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched courtroom battles.
The jury in Oakland federal court found that Musk's claims against Altman, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, The OpenAI Foundation and Microsoft were barred by the relevant statutes of limitations, rejecting the billionaire's core arguments.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers accepted and confirmed the jury's verdict.