Data from Forbes shows the combined net worth of the world’s ten richest people fell to roughly $2.5 trillion at the start of April, down by over $100 billion during March alone, as major US indices declined by nearly 5%.

Dubai: Global market volatility tied to tensions involving Iran triggered one of the sharpest short-term swings in billionaire wealth this year, wiping out more than $100 billion from the world’s richest individuals in March before a rapid rebound in April restored most of those losses.

The only gain among the top ten came from Michael Dell, whose fortune rose by $2 billion, lifting him to eighth place. Rob Walton entered the top ten despite a slight decline in wealth.

The steepest fall came from Bernard Arnault, whose net worth dropped by $28 billion to $142.5 billion, pushing him down from seventh to tenth place.

Jensen Huang ranked eighth with $154 billion (Dh565.18 billion), supported by continued demand in the semiconductor sector. Buffett re-entered the top ten at ninth with $149 billion (Dh546.83 billion), while Ortega returned in tenth place at $148 billion (Dh543.16 billion) .

Further down the list, Larry Ellison ranked sixth at $190 billion (Dh697.3 billion). Arnault staged the most significant rebound, gaining nearly Dh105 billion in under a week to reach $171 billion (Dh627.57 billion) and climb back to seventh place.

The data highlights how tightly concentrated wealth at the top remains linked to equity markets. Shifts in sentiment driven by geopolitical risk can erase — and restore — tens of billions in a matter of days, with rankings reshuffled just as quickly.

The world’s richest lost more than $100 billion in March, but saw their combined wealth rebound to $2.59 trillion in early April, largely restoring those losses within days, even as daily fluctuations continue.

At the lower end of the top ten, Dell edged up to eighth with $147.1 billion (Dh540.22 billion). Arnault recovered slightly further to ninth at $146.7 billion (Dh538.76 billion), while Walton rounded out the list at tenth with $145.0 billion (Dh532.51 billion).

Musk’s net worth adjusted to $803.4 billion (Dh2.95 trillion) in subsequent updates. Page held second place at $247.1 billion (Dh907.47 billion), followed by Brin at $228.1 billion (Dh837.70 billion), who again moved ahead of Bezos at $226.2 billion (Dh830.72 billion).

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.