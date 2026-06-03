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ChatGPT app hits 1 billion monthly active users in record time, data shows

OpenAI’s flagship chatbot hits 1 billion MAUs amid intensifying AI rivalry

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The ChatGPT app by OpenAI is shown on a cell phone on March 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
The ChatGPT app by OpenAI is shown on a cell phone on March 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
AFP

WASHINGTON: OpenAI's ChatGPT has crossed 1 billion global monthly active users (MAUs), becoming the ​fastest app ever to reach the milestone, ‌according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Reuters reported.

The record comes amid growing competition between Anthropic ​and OpenAI for dominance in the rapidly ​expanding artificial intelligence market.

ChatGPT ⁠reached 1 billion MAUs in May, roughly ​three years after launch, surpassing the pace ​set by apps including Google Maps, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Sensor Tower said.

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