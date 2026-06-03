ChatGPT app hits 1 billion monthly active users in record time, data shows

OpenAI’s flagship chatbot hits 1 billion MAUs amid intensifying AI rivalry
WASHINGTON: OpenAI's ChatGPT has crossed 1 billion global monthly active users (MAUs), becoming the fastest app ever to reach the milestone, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Reuters reported.
The record comes amid growing competition between Anthropic and OpenAI for dominance in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market.
ChatGPT reached 1 billion MAUs in May, roughly three years after launch, surpassing the pace set by apps including Google Maps, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Sensor Tower said.