ChatGPT down in UAE: OpenAI confirms global outage

Users across UAE, US, Europe, Asia report widespread ChatGPT disruption
Users across the UAE and globally are reporting major connectivity errors on ChatGPT. OpenAI has confirmed it is investigating widespread disruptions affecting the web app, mobile application, and developer APIs.
The widespread connectivity issues began within the last 30 minutes, impacting general users, app subscribers, and developers relying on OpenAI's API platform.
According to outage-tracking platform DownDetector, the downtime is affecting users across multiple regions, including the U.S., Europe, India, Japan, Australia, and the UAE.
OpenAI has acknowledged the disruption on its official status page, stating, "We are investigating the issue for the listed services."
User reports have surged rapidly over the last hour. In the UAE, outage reports peaked around 1:25pm, with DownDetector noting 68% of reported issues linked to core ChatGPT operations, 18% related to the app, and 9% affecting API services and Codex capabilities.
Meanwhile, in India, complaints have crossed the 1,000 mark and continue to rise sharply. DownDetector reports indicate that approximately 78% of user issues are related to general ChatGPT functionality, 9% stem from mobile application glitches, and 7% involve API connectivity.
This global disruption follows another temporary outage just a few weeks ago, where ChatGPT was able to process basic text queries but failed on image generation and Codex execution.
While OpenAI has confirmed that an investigation is underway, an official timeline for complete service restoration has not yet been announced. Operations are expected to return to normal once server fixes are deployed.