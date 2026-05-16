OpenAI wants ChatGPT to manage your money and bank accounts

Users can track spending, subscriptions and investments inside ChatGPT
For years, ChatGPT has answered questions, written emails and generated code. Now, OpenAI wants it to help manage users’ money.
The company this week launched a new personal finance feature for ChatGPT that allows users to connect bank accounts, credit cards and investment portfolios directly to the AI assistant — a significant step deeper into consumer financial services.
Initially available to US-based ChatGPT Pro subscribers, the feature is powered through a partnership with financial connectivity platform Plaid, which links users to more than 12,000 financial institutions including Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, Capital One and American Express.
Once connected, ChatGPT generates a live dashboard showing spending patterns, subscriptions, portfolio performance, upcoming payments and liabilities such as mortgages or credit card debt. Users can then ask conversational questions about budgeting, savings goals or unusual spending activity.
The launch signals OpenAI’s growing ambition to transform ChatGPT from a chatbot into a broader digital assistant integrated into users’ daily lives.
The new finance product follows OpenAI’s recent acquisition of the team behind personal finance startup Hiro, whose expertise helped shape the feature.
The Verge described the move as one of OpenAI’s most sensitive integrations yet because it requires users to grant access to highly personal financial information. OpenAI said users would retain control over their data, including the ability to disconnect accounts and delete stored financial “memories”.
Still, the announcement immediately raised questions about privacy, security and reliability.
OpenAI said ChatGPT will not be able to execute transactions or access full bank account numbers, but it can view balances, transactions and debts to generate financial insights.
The rollout comes at a time when AI companies are rapidly expanding beyond text generation into more personal and high-trust services. OpenAI has spent recent months integrating ChatGPT with apps including Spotify, Uber and DoorDash, part of a broader push to make the assistant more action-oriented.
Financial technology companies have been moving in the same direction. Some services already use AI-driven recommendations to help users track expenses and manage debt, while banks increasingly deploy AI-powered assistants for customer service and budgeting support.
But unlike traditional fintech apps, ChatGPT’s conversational design allows users to ask open-ended questions in natural language — a feature that could reshape how consumers interact with financial tools.
Researchers have also warned about risks. A 2023 academic study examining large language models in financial advice found that while AI systems can generate fluent responses, they still show “critical gaps” in reliability and accuracy for financial decision-making.
The timing is notable. OpenAI recently introduced enhanced security protections for ChatGPT accounts, including stronger authentication tools, as concerns grow around sensitive AI data and account access.
The feature is currently limited to ChatGPT Pro subscribers paying $200 per month in the United States, though OpenAI said wider access is planned for Plus users and eventually other markets.