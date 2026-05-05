Users can generate emails, reports, briefs and academic content
AI tools are steadily moving into spaces where they were once restricted, and OpenAI’s latest release highlights how quickly that shift is accelerating. The company has introduced ChatGPT for Intune, a version of its AI assistant designed for enterprises and educational institutions operating within tightly managed digital environments.
Unlike the standard consumer app, this iOS version is built to run within Microsoft Intune, an enterprise system that allows organisations to control which apps can be used on school and work devices. The goal is to enable access to AI tools while still maintaining existing security frameworks and IT policies.
Designed for iPhones and iPads running iOS 17 or later, the app is built to function within organisational compliance requirements rather than outside them. It also includes cross-device continuity, allowing users to move between devices while keeping their chat history and context intact useful in settings where work shifts between classrooms, offices and remote environments.
ChatGPT for Intune includes the same core AI capabilities found in the standard ChatGPT experience, but packaged for managed environments. These include:
Content creation tools
Users can generate emails, reports, briefs and academic content, helping streamline everyday writing tasks in both professional and educational settings.
Advanced Voice Mode
The app supports real-time voice conversations with the AI, making it useful for hands-free interaction and more natural learning experiences.
File analysis
Documents, photos and other files can be uploaded for summarisation or analysis, allowing users to quickly extract key insights from large or complex material.
Summarisation features
Long documents and notes can be condensed into clear, structured summaries, making information easier to digest.
Image generation
Text prompts can be turned into visuals, which can be used for presentations, projects or creative work.
Interactive learning tools
The app also includes quizzes and step-by-step explanations, designed to support learning and concept-building in a more engaging way.
The Intune-specific version is aimed at bridging a gap between productivity and compliance. Organisations often restrict app usage on managed devices, even when useful tools like AI assistants are involved. This release allows ChatGPT to be used within those guardrails.
For enterprises, it can support drafting, research and workflow efficiency. For educators and students, it adds structured learning support and on-demand explanations, all within an approved app environment.
ChatGPT for Intune is available for free download on the App Store for compatible iPhones and iPads, with enterprise-level controls built in for organisations that require them.