OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.5 amid rising AI competition

New update targets enterprise users with improved efficiency and workflows
OpenAI has introduced a new version of its AI model powering ChatGPT, marking another step in the rapid evolution of generative artificial intelligence.
According to a report by The Verge, the company has launched GPT-5.5, with a focus on improving how the system handles complex tasks rather than simply generating responses.
The latest model is designed to improve multi-step reasoning, planning and accuracy, particularly in workflows such as coding, research and document handling.
The update reflects a broader shift in the AI industry, where systems are increasingly expected to perform tasks across multiple steps rather than respond to single prompts.
Other reports indicate that GPT-5.5 shows improvements in maintaining context and reducing errors during longer interactions.
The new model also introduces efficiency improvements, including reduced token usage in certain tasks, particularly in coding environments, while maintaining similar response speeds.
Benchmark testing cited by VentureBeat suggests GPT-5.5 performs competitively in task-based evaluations, especially in terminal and developer-focused workflows.
OpenAI is initially rolling out GPT-5.5 to paid users, including Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers.
The move highlights growing demand from businesses seeking AI tools that can assist with workflows, automate processes and improve productivity.
The company has also been expanding features that allow organisations to build custom AI tools and agents within their teams, as adoption of AI in the workplace accelerates.
The release comes as competition intensifies in the AI sector, with companies such as Anthropic developing models with similar capabilities in coding and enterprise applications.
Industry analysts say the focus is shifting from general performance benchmarks to how effectively AI systems can deliver results in real-world scenarios.
While GPT-5.5 does not introduce major changes to the user interface, it reflects a gradual evolution in how AI systems are being developed.
The emphasis is increasingly on systems that can manage tasks, maintain context and support decision-making processes, rather than operate solely as conversational tools.
As AI adoption expands across industries, such incremental updates are expected to play a key role in shaping how businesses and individuals use the technology.