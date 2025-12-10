GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

This is the most downloaded app on earth. Can you take a guess?

AI platform outpaces TikTok and Instagram to become the world’s most downloaded app

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Can you name the most downloaded app on earth?
Can you name the most downloaded app on earth?
Shutterstock

Dubai: For years, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook dominated the world’s app charts, setting the benchmark for global reach and engagement. That dominance has now been disrupted. In just two and a half years, ChatGPT has not only joined that elite group but taken the top spot as the most downloaded app on the planet.

Data from AppMagic shows that between January and November 2025, ChatGPT was downloaded more than 902 million times, outpacing TikTok by nearly 200 million installs and leaving Instagram trailing by some 380 million. That surge has pushed ChatGPT’s total downloads to 1.36 billion since launch, a staggering achievement for an app that entered the mainstream less than three years ago.

AI moves into the mainstream

The app’s rise highlights how quickly artificial intelligence has moved from a niche technology to a global phenomenon. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which brought generative AI into everyday use, has become the industry’s flagship platform, driving the fast-growing AI ecosystem.

Its growth trajectory now mirrors that of TikTok in its early years, an indicator of both lasting engagement and rapid adoption. The data also suggests users are not just experimenting with AI tools but actively integrating them into their digital routines.

Competitors far behind

TikTok remains the second-most-downloaded app this year, with 703 million installs, while Instagram follows with 521.6 million. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Temu round out the top five with 404 to 444 million downloads each. Google’s Gemini app is the only other AI entrant in the top ten, securing 392 million installs.

By November 2025, ChatGPT held an 81.8% share of the global AI chatbot market, more than four times that of its top five rivals combined, according to previous TechGaged research. Despite emerging players like DeepSeek and Perplexity intensifying competition, ChatGPT’s market leadership remains firm.

That grip will likely continue into next year as user engagement deepens and AI integration extends across industries.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
AItechnology

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In one swipe, Wrapped told users whether their musical soul belonged to Gen Z, the 1970s. Reddit, predictably, had thoughts.

Spotify Wrapped just revealed your listening age...ouch

3m read
Design aims to avoid heavy-handed restrictions while still supporting healthier usage.

New badge system tackles TikTok doom-scrolling

2m read
The UAE's Emirates ID is crucial as it serves as the primary identification document for residents and citizens, enabling access to government services and verifying identity. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Emirates ID on your phone: How to access it digitally

3m read
As the date approaches, fans and creators alike will watch for how the show is produced.

TikTok unveils inaugural US awards show for creators

2m read