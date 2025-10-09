ChatGPT Go launches in Philippines, Pakistan & 14 more countries

It includes everything in the Free plan, plus extended access to GPT-5, more image generation, more file uploads, higher usage limits, and longer memory.

Unlike Free, Go lets you use more multimodal tools (images, file uploads) and more frequent use of tools like advanced data analysis.

Go’s memory is longer than Free, allowing the assistant to remember more of your conversation context.

However, Go does not include access to legacy models like GPT-4o. Those remain reserved for Plus or Pro tiers.

Features such as Sora video generation, connectors (e.g., integrations with Gmail, Calendar, etc.) are not included in Go. These are part of higher plans like Plus or Pro.