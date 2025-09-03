GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT to get parental controls after teen's death

Parents will receive notifications when system detects their teen is in moment of distress

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
"Within the next month, parents will be able to... link their account with their teen's account" and "control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behaviour rules", the generative AI company said in a blog post. Illustrative image.
"Within the next month, parents will be able to... link their account with their teen's account" and "control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behaviour rules", the generative AI company said in a blog post. Illustrative image.
Gulf News Archives

Washington: American artificial intelligence firm OpenAI said Tuesday it would add parental controls to its chatbot ChatGPT, a week after an American couple said the system encouraged their teenaged son to kill himself.

"Within the next month, parents will be able to... link their account with their teen's account" and "control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behaviour rules", the generative AI company said in a blog post.

Parents will also receive notifications from ChatGPT "when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress", OpenAI added.

Matthew and Maria Raine argue in a lawsuit filed last week in a California state court that ChatGPT cultivated an intimate relationship with their son Adam over several months in 2024 and 2025 before he took his own life.

The lawsuit alleges that in their final conversation on April 11, 2025, ChatGPT helped 16-year-old Adam steal vodka from his parents and provided technical analysis of a noose he had tied, confirming it "could potentially suspend a human".

Adam was found dead hours later, having used the same method.

"When a person is using ChatGPT it really feels like they're chatting with something on the other end," said attorney Melodi Dincer of The Tech Justice Law Project, which helped prepare the legal complaint.

"These are the same features that could lead someone like Adam, over time, to start sharing more and more about their personal lives, and ultimately, to start seeking advice and counsel from this product that basically seems to have all the answers," Dincer said.

Product design features set the scene for users to slot a chatbot into trusted roles like friend, therapist or doctor, she said.

Dincer said the OpenAI blog post announcing parental controls and other safety measures seemed "generic" and lacking in detail.

"It's really the bare minimum, and it definitely suggests that there were a lot of (simple) safety measures that could have been implemented," she added.

"It's yet to be seen whether they will do what they say they will do and how effective that will be overall."

The Raines' case was just the latest in a string that have surfaced in recent months of people being encouraged in delusional or harmful trains of thought by AI chatbots -- prompting OpenAI to say it would reduce models' "sycophancy" towards users.

"We continue to improve how our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress," OpenAI said Tuesday.

The company said it had further plans to improve the safety of its chatbots over the coming three months, including redirecting "some sensitive conversations... to a reasoning model" that puts more computing power into generating a response.

"Our testing shows that reasoning models more consistently follow and apply safety guidelines," OpenAI said.

Related Topics:
technologyamericas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

When Adam wrote, ‘I want to leave my noose in my room so someone finds it and tries to stop me,’ ChatGPT urged him instead to hide it: ‘Please don’t leave the noose out … Let’s make this space the first place where someone actually sees you,’” the lawsuit states.

Parents sue OpenAI over teen’s suicide

3m read
The suit adds to a number of reports about heavy chatbot users engaging in dangerous behavior.

OpenAI updates ChatGPT after lawsuit over teen suicide

4m read
OpenAI sparked a wave of global interest across the globe when it launched ChatGPT in late 2022

ChatGPT Go plan launched in India for Rs399

2m read
Elon Musk has accuse Apple of rigging its App Store to make it “impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1,” calling it an unequivocal antitrust violation and vowing legal action from xAI.

Elon Musk's feud with Apple, OpenAI explained

3m read