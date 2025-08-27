Not just ChatGPT: How AI is reshaping UAE private school classrooms

Schools go beyond creativity, teaching AI to build skills for the jobs of tomorrow
Dubai: As the UAE becomes one of the first countries to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) a mandatory subject in public schools from this academic year, several private schools say they have embraced it deep into their own AI journey, embedding technology into lessons, upskilling teachers, and preparing students to thrive in an AI-driven future.
As students go back to school after the summer break, leaders of many private schools say AI is no longer an “add-on” but a core part of modern education, with classrooms being transformed into AI-powered learning hubs.
Habitat School–Al Tallah in Ajman has adopted AI as part of its curriculum since 2019, said principal Mariyam Nizar Ahamed. The school established a dedicated AI Lab back then and even offers AI as a skill subject for Grades 9 and 10.
“AI education begins as early as Grade 1, with tailor-made courses designed to meet the diverse needs of our students,” she said.
“AI is a structured part of our academic timetable, with weekly sessions and continuous, term-wise progress monitoring. This structured approach not only promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills but also supports personalised learning paths, empowering students to become independent learners equipped with essential technological competencies for the future.”
The school’s annual Digital Festival also provides a platform to showcase student-led AI projects.
Bloom World Academy in Dubai has pioneered a different model. Founding Principal John Bell said the school was the first in the UAE to introduce a core curriculum fully accredited BTEC qualification in AI for students aged 14 and above.
“In our school, meaningful AI integration starts with our core belief that technology should empower human potential, not replace it,” Bell said.
Students engage in projects ranging from mock trials to AI-powered conversations with historical figures, with teachers trained to guide them through both technical and ethical dimensions.
“Alongside this, we have invested heavily in upskilling our teachers to use AI responsibly in the classroom, from lesson planning tools to AI-assisted assessment and real-time simulations… We call our approach ‘Authentic Intelligence’ which ensures curiosity, responsibility, and innovation go hand in hand,” he added.
At Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD), digital design teacher Abdulaziz Ahmed said AI is embedded in the Digital Design programme, allowing students to explore independently and develop the inquiry, creativity, and critical thinking central to the IB framework.
For SISD’s multilingual students, AI-driven translation tools provide critical support. “AI supports multilingual learners through translation tools in languages like French and German."
Meanwhile, creative applications like AI-assisted movie trailers help students connect AI to real-world contexts.
"It is also integrated into creative tasks, such as designing AI-assisted movie trailers in Media units, with these skills transferring to larger IB projects such as the Personal Project and Community Project,” he explained.
When it comes to AI education, GEMS Education continues to make significant investments and drive innovation, according to Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation.
He said GEMS is exploring and embedding AI fluency “across all subjects, with a strong emphasis on ethical use and cultural relevance, including advancing AI in Arabic.”
GEMS Dubai American Academy has already been established as a Centre of Excellence for AI and Robotics. Meanwhile, the new GEMS School of Research and Innovation, described as the group’s flagship premium school and equipped with the latest cutting-edge AI technologies, has been established with a $100 million investment.
Recently, GEMS also launched the Global Education AI Hub, inviting leading experts, industry leaders, and partners to support the creation of purposeful AI tools, ensuring they are built for impact and safe for educational use.
Nijjar said children as young as three are introduced to AI concepts through play-based activities such as storytelling and pattern recognition. By primary school, they are experimenting with robotics and voice assistants, while older students tackle machine learning and advanced data analysis and create their own AI-enabled solutions in a safe, purposeful environment.
The annual GEMS Global Innovation Challenge also sees thousands of students harness AI to develop real-world solutions tied to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Students have created projects such as AI-powered natural disaster warning systems, smart agriculture platforms for food security, and wearable devices for health monitoring.
“These initiatives are part of GEMS Education's broader effort to integrate real-world problem-solving into the curriculum, fostering innovation and critical thinking among students,” said Nijjar.
The school group is expanding its leadership programme, training selected teachers to drive AI and EdTech innovation and best practices. Key staff are also being given greater responsibility and professional development to remain at the forefront of technology in education.
“In collaboration with Microsoft, we are developing tailored AI agents to transform teaching, learning, and leadership within schools. By working with our key staff to create unique and specific use cases that will have an impact across the network of schools, we have built the largest AI in education programme in the region,” said Nijjar.
In Abu Dhabi, Sarah Griffiths, principal of Yas American Academy, said the school has launched a new AI course this academic year to align with the country’s vision.
“Schools are focusing more than ever on innovation, technology integration, and sustainability in line with national priorities. Our new AI course equips students with future-ready skills in one of the world’s fastest-growing fields, alongside strengthening digital literacy, critical thinking, and creativity.”
Education experts see AI’s role as more than just technical. Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, said: “Introducing AI into UAE classrooms from the earliest years is a strategic step toward building a future-ready society. It ensures every child grows up with the skills and confidence to take part in, and help lead, the country’s bold national vision.”
“This is not just about technology. It’s about investing in young people so they can think critically, act ethically, and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” she added.
Educators highlighted that while the exact jobs of the next 20 years remain uncertain, teaching students to effectively interact with AI helps them build future-proof skills for the jobs of tomorrow. This includes knowing how to use prompts, analyse responses, and apply them in real-world contexts.
“Preparing students today for AI-driven jobs of tomorrow is a key step in future-proofing the next generation. The emphasis is on inquiry, adaptability, and digital literacy. These are lifelong skills that can evolve with technology. Teaching students how to learn and how to use AI responsibly prepares them for an uncertain but AI-driven future,” said one of them.
He pointed out that many private schools currently rely on international exam bodies, which need time to adapt by developing appropriate AI content and assessment methods. “Once these alignments happen, private schools will begin to integrate AI more deeply into their curricula. It’s not a question of if, but when."
Nijjar from GEMS added: “AI is ever evolving and so is the way we teach it. Staff and students will continue to receive specialised training and support to stay abreast of the latest AI and emerging technology advancements, fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation among staff. What matters is that our students leave school not just as consumers of technology, but as leaders who can innovate responsibly in a rapidly changing world.”
