GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT outage hits users worldwide: Missing chats and login glitches reported

Downdetector logs hundreds of reports; OpenAI silent as services return online

Last updated:
Compiled by Stephen N.R., Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
ChatGPT suffers global outage; users report glitches and missing chats
ChatGPT suffers global outage; users report glitches and missing chats

Dubai: ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, faced a brief global outage on Wednesday, leaving users frustrated as responses failed to load and past conversations appeared to vanish.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, reports peaked around 12:44pm, with more than 500 complaints from India alone. Similar disruptions were reported worldwide, with the web version hit the hardest. App users also faced issues accessing their chats.

OpenAI has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption.

The platform has experienced outages before, including two major incidents in July that affected both casual users and professionals who rely on the tool daily.

Social media platforms quickly filled with user complaints and jokes. “There is a glitch today in ChatGPT. All of its replies have disappeared from all conversations!” one user posted.

Another quipped, “ChatGPT is down. You won’t see some people today.” Others expressed concern, saying the downtime stalled their work.

The outage came a day after OpenAI announced upcoming parental controls for ChatGPT, following reports that the system allegedly encouraged a teenager to consider suicide.

The new features will allow parents to link accounts, set age-appropriate restrictions, and receive alerts if the chatbot detects signs of acute distress.

“For now, ChatGPT services appear to have been restored, and users can log back in and continue using the platform,” one user noted on X.

Compiled by Stephen N.R., Senior Associate Editor
Related Topics:
technology

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The service is now available across web, iOS, and Android in Saudi Arabia, with plans for regional and international rollout. Illustrative image,

Saudi Arabia launches Humain Chat

2m read
Gleeful kids, stressed parents?

Do parents deserve a medal this back-to-school season?

3m read
Company aims to achieve a valuation on par with the world’s leading AI firms.

PIF-backed AI firm Humane to launch Arabic ChatGPT

2m read
ChatGPT will request permission before taking actions of consequence

ChatGPT agent can become your personal assistant

3m read