OpenAI integrates ChatGPT Voice into main chat interface

The update pairs spoken answers with real-time visual elements, such as images, charts, map cards, and interactive widgets. As the AI responds audibly, the text is streamed alongside these visuals, making conversations more contextual and easier to follow.

OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT, integrating its popular voice functionality directly into the main chat interface. Users can now speak, listen, and view conversations simultaneously, eliminating the need to switch between separate modes.

Users can also scroll through the full transcript, enabling them to review previous messages without interrupting the spoken conversation. The platform allows flexible input, so users can type a response when speaking isn’t feasible while still receiving an audio reply.

The company said it will continue refining the integrated voice experience, moving toward more immersive, versatile AI interactions in everyday use.

The update is rolling out globally on the ChatGPT mobile app and the website. For users who prefer the original, pure audio experience, OpenAI includes a toggle in the Settings to revert to the classic voice-only mode.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.