TECHNOLOGY

OpenAI integrates ChatGPT Voice into main chat interface

The update pairs spoken answers with real-time visual elements

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed.
Twitter / OpenAI

OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT, integrating its popular voice functionality directly into the main chat interface. Users can now speak, listen, and view conversations simultaneously, eliminating the need to switch between separate modes.

The update pairs spoken answers with real-time visual elements, such as images, charts, map cards, and interactive widgets. As the AI responds audibly, the text is streamed alongside these visuals, making conversations more contextual and easier to follow.

Users can also scroll through the full transcript, enabling them to review previous messages without interrupting the spoken conversation. The platform allows flexible input, so users can type a response when speaking isn’t feasible while still receiving an audio reply.

Practical everyday use

The integrated voice experience is designed for real-world tasks. For example, users can:

  • Follow along hands-free while cooking, with measurements both heard and seen.

  • Practice a new language with words spelled out as they are spoken.

  • Discuss complex subjects, such as charts or code, with visual aids delivered alongside spoken responses.

Availability and settings

The update is rolling out globally on the ChatGPT mobile app and the website. For users who prefer the original, pure audio experience, OpenAI includes a toggle in the Settings to revert to the classic voice-only mode.

The company said it will continue refining the integrated voice experience, moving toward more immersive, versatile AI interactions in everyday use.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
