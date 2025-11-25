ChatGPT now builds buyer’s guides for holiday shopping

Several publications noted considerations and potential challenges. The Verge observed that the system may occasionally surface incorrect details about pricing or availability and encouraged users to confirm information directly with retailers. Industry commentators such as Search Engine Roundtable pointed to the importance of transparency, particularly as AI systems take on curatorial roles in shopping decisions. There is ongoing interest in how OpenAI chooses its sources, how it ranks products and how commercial relationships, if any, might influence results. Some outlets, including the Times of India’s coverage, noted that the feature has rolled out to logged-in users across multiple ChatGPT plans, though availability may vary by region.