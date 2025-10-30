AI is redefining the way we look and act — but what does it mean for our every day?

Tech, the great disruptor, has done it again. In the age of NOW, it has delivered something of a super-programme, artificial intelligence (AI) that not only gathers data at incredible speeds but can also analyse, draw conclusions, and find solutions to issues much quicker than ever before. Today, AI is the silent cohort that charts new paths when dealing with everything, from unlucky stars to business opportunities. So it was only a matter of time before it was also focused in other wellness industries such as nutrition, fitness, and even beauty.

And make no mistake, AI is redefining the standards of beauty. With influencers and actors that are AI generated , filters on social media platforms that can not only compute in a matter of seconds which hairstyle will suit you best but also what products and regimen will work in your favour, and what you would look like if you get, say, a nose job.

Meanwhile, in clinics across Dubai, doctors have found AI programmes can help them quickly and easily decipher the various metrics that affect dermatological heath, allowing them to formulate more effective solutions. Aster DM Healthcare, for instance, is using a feature called myBeauty Lens, available on the myAster app. Nalla Karunanithy, chief executive officer – Digital Health & Omnichannel, Aster DM Healthcare, explains: “The myAster app helps users truly understand their skin. With just a selfie, it analyses over 18 key skin metrics, including hydration, texture, fine lines, and pigmentation, while considering real-time environmental factors such as humidity and temperature. It then generates a personalised skin score and smart product recommendations for both morning and evening routines, helping users choose the right product variant for their unique skin type, something that’s often confusing given the variety available today,” he explains.

She explains that she’s also used it to get a glow-up programme. “Just upload a pic of yourself and it will give you an itemized breakdown of what you can do to improve what nature gave you - skincare, haircare, but also makeup, hair colour, hair styles… It went from ‘oh fun look what AI can do!’ to realising this is a very useful tool when it comes to looking your best,” she says of her AI use.

Dubai resident Lina Nader explains that she’s noticed the increasing complexity of skincare as one gets older. And as eras change, so do the dos and don’ts of technique. Fortunately, a deputy AI bot can help. “This is where AI really helps! I just give it the list of products I have and ask it to organise a weekly routine for me and it basically gives me a schedule for when to use what. Easy peasy.”

AI can also help with constant vigilance, he explains. “AI can transform skincare by detecting subtle changes that are often invisible to the human eye, such as early signs of dryness, uneven tone, or texture variations and doing so with consistency,” explains Karunanithy. And because it learns with every scan, it refines its understanding of diverse skin types and environmental influences like the UAE’s changing climate. “It’s not meant to replace dermatologists but to empower users to understand and care for their skin better between consultations, helping them track progress and make informed choices backed by data,” he adds.

This prowess is not limited to skin or hair. It can also help you get your best smile, suggests Dr Khalid Aletaibi, general and cosmetic dentist at Dubai-based Zieda's Dental Clinic. By analysing different types of X-rays and scans, detecting oral and dental issues with enhanced accuracy and consistency, AI can help with diagnostic efficiency and early detection of issues, she explains.

“But the real power of AI goes beyond just finding the problems, it helps us with truly personalised treatment planning by analysing a patient's entire history to predict future dental risks. This data-driven approach, which includes visualizing a future perfect smile, providing personalized treatment strategies for orthodontics and prosthodontics, means fewer surprises, shorter treatment times, and results that truly match what they envisioned,” she adds.

When it comes to getting aiding physiology, AI has been in the picture for quite some time. Used in conjunction with wearables, the tech helps not only monitor heart rate, blood pressure, or steps but it can also alert you to any spikes that may prove dangerous. Will Ahmed, CEO of Whoop, the official wearable for Dubai Fitness Challenge – which kicks off on Saturday, Nov 1 – explains that AI agents at their core “perceive environments, make decisions, and take actions autonomously to achieve goals.

The goal then is clever intervention done quickly, to improve lifestyle and better health parameters. Has AI really made a difference? Why yes, as a Jarvis (or Jeeves) that is standing quietly by your side until it sees you veering off the right path. Then, it steps in like Google Maps and helps you navigate the quickest way to the best you.

“In health, similar technology will perceive your biology as its environment. It will track how sleep fuels recovery, how recovery shapes performance, how performance generates stress, and how stress cycles back into sleep. But the technology won’t stop at observation: it will intervene, nudging behaviours, adapting routines, and even initiating care when risk rises. In this way, new technology will transform hidden feedback loops into an intelligent, always-on system for extending vitality and preventing crisis.”

