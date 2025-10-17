AI-powered services across the transport and justice sectors aim to cut queues and delays
Dubai: From smart cars that detect visa violators to AI assistants that renew your bills before you even remember them, the UAE’s newest wave of technology is changing how people live and move every day. The innovations unveiled at Gitex Global 2025 show how artificial intelligence, automation and data are being woven into daily routines, making commutes smoother, paperwork faster and services more connected.
Whether you’re driving, parking, investing or filing a case, these projects reveal how technology in the Emirates is practical, personal and already in motion.
Equipped with six cameras providing 360-degree coverage, the car can capture facial images within 10 metres and cross-check them with government databases in real time. “It’s fully electrical. It has its own dashboard, and it’s working with the AI, so it gives you some heat maps,” said Faris Almaeeni, Foreign Affairs Systems Department Manager at ICP.
The vehicles will be deployed in Dubai by early 2026 before expanding to other emirates. The project is part of ICP’s broader plan to digitalise inspection and immigration functions. The agency flagged over 32,000 visa violations in the first half of 2025 and hopes this technology will speed up detection and resolution.
Soon, Dubai drivers could see real-time traffic updates right on their dashboards. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is developing UX Fusion, a next-generation traffic control system that connects traffic lights directly to vehicles using AI and computer vision.
The system analyses footage from roadside cameras to identify vehicles and pedestrians and then synchronises signals across multiple intersections. “It analyses the traffic through the cameras, detects the type of the vehicles, detects the counts of volumes, pedestrians and everything, and goes into the central system with a defined algorithm,” said Eng. Salah Al Marzooqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA.
In the next phase, the system will transmit this data directly to vehicles, showing countdowns for green and red lights and alerts for congestion ahead. Al Marzooqi said, “A lot of people today use the mobile or maps to see the situation. Our aim is that they should not be busy with the mobile. They have to just focus on the road.”
Dubai’s largest parking operator, Parkin, is transforming the daily driving experience. Beyond building five new automated multi-storey parking facilities, the company is expanding its app to include insurance services, thanks to a partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae.
“By integrating essential services such as insurance within our smart parking ecosystem, we are setting new standards for convenience, efficiency, and innovation,” said Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.
The move is part of Parkin’s broader goal to make parking seamless, cashless, ticketless, and connected, across the city. “We want people to be able to park, pay and leave without barriers, paper tickets or manual interference,” Al Ali added.
With Google Cloud, DLD launched the Investor AI Assistant, powered by Gemini, to help buyers and investors analyse data, assess properties, and receive predictive insights. The system enables faster, more informed investment decisions.
Meanwhile, DLD’s collaboration with Microsoft focuses on customer service. Through Microsoft Dynamics 365, all customer interactions, from call centres to apps, are unified under a single AI-powered interface that tracks requests and ensures faster responses.
Both partnerships are key to DLD’s goal of creating a transparent and investor-friendly market, aligning with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33.
“Government is no longer reactive,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement. “With the world’s first transactional AI public servant, Abu Dhabi is showing the world what anticipatory government looks like.”
The system automatically completes transactions in the background while offering personalised dashboards and reminders. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said, “We’re moving away from one-off transactions to intelligent journeys that adapt to each person’s needs. This is the true promise of an AI public servant, to give people back time and peace of mind.”
The tracker analyses images and field data to spot missing protective gear, unsafe work practices, or hazardous materials. Once a violation is found, it generates a natural-language report for inspectors.
The system aims to enhance worker safety and cut manual inspection time, aligning with MoHRE’s commitment to proactive regulation and worker welfare.
Dubai Police showcased several technologies designed to improve public safety and response time. The highlight was Dubiometrics, a home-grown biometric identification system that goes beyond facial recognition by including gait, ear shape, and body geometry.
“We discovered that we need to find multiple biometrics and not just rely on fingerprints and face. This system can identify someone who is in the database, even if they are wearing a mask, even if it is too dark to see their face,” said Dr. Hamad Mansour Al Awar, Acting Director of the International Center for Forensic Sciences.
Litigants can open case files, appoint legal representation, and schedule hearings digitally. Inside the courthouse, an AI lawyer can argue cases, while facial recognition handles secure access and verification. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s Smart Justice vision to simplify litigation and reduce time and cost for users.
In Abu Dhabi, Q Mobility unveiled Mawaqif Free Flow, a new AI-powered, touchless parking system. Cameras automatically detect number plates, process payments, and allow vehicles to exit without stopping. The system is solar-powered and will integrate with Darb Wallet by 2026, providing a smooth, paperless parking experience.
Through TAMM integration, residents can now open investor accounts with an Emirates ID and UAE PASS, while AI tools summarise company announcements and court rulings in seconds. “By integrating AI into our operations and infrastructure, we’ve improved market efficiency, increased access to information, and advanced an inclusive, technology-driven economy,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX.
Across every sector, mobility, security, real estate, or public service, the UAE’s tech partnerships at Gitex Global 2025 point to a future where digital systems work quietly behind the scenes, removing friction from everyday life. Whether it’s renewing a license automatically, parking without a ticket, or receiving traffic updates directly on your dashboard, innovation here is personal
